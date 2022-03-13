Man charged in I-30 racing incident in Little Rock that led to fatal crash

The Arkansas State Police arrested an Alexander man Saturday afternoon after authorities said he was racing another car on Interstate 30 and caused a wreck that killed one person and left another critically injured, according to police reports.

A 2007 Mitsubishi driven by Byron Chavez-Velazquez, 18, struck the rear of a 2017 Nissan driven by Jeremy McCool, 43, of Pine Bluff, while the two were westbound on I-30 just past the Scott Hamilton overpass shortly after 1 p.m., according to a state police preliminary crash report.

Both vehicles left the roadway and rolled down an embankment, spinning out of control before coming to a stop, the report said.

McCool died and his wife, Tricia McCool, 43, was critically injured in the wreck. Velazquez was also hurt, but the extent of his injuries was not listed.

Police arrested Velazquez after witnesses said he had been racing a silver Nissan just before the crash, according to an arrest report.

Troopers were still searching for the other vehicle Saturday night, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

Velazquez is charged with first-degree battery, a felony, as well as racing on a public highway, negligent homicide in a vehicle and driving without a license, all misdemeanor counts.