Museum creator to be lauded at 95th anniversary celebration





When Baltimore Sun columnist H.L. Mencken described Arkansas as a hillbilly backwater almost a century ago, Bernie Babcock decided she had to do something about it.

In 1927, the suffragist, author and mother proved her "I'll show him" determination by opening the Arkansas Museum of Natural History and Antiquities in a storefront near Second and Main streets.

Now Babcock's great-great granddaughters are helping the Museum of Discovery -- its name since 1998 -- celebrate Babcock and the 95th anniversary of the museum. The theme for the March 31 Science After Dark event for adults is a birthday bash with games including Pin the Tail on Mencken.

Meg Terry, 52, and Jenny Holmes, 46, heard family tales about Babcock from their father, Michael Holmes. Babcock had a basement apartment at the museum when it was located at MacArthur Park and a young Michael often would spend the night with her.

"She did not want people thinking of Arkansas as being hillbillies and backwards and walking around barefoot," Terry says. "She reached out to presidents and first ladies and had people sending her items from all over the world."

Both sisters are teachers -- Holmes teaches third grade at Forest Park Elementary and Terry teaches fifth grade at Jefferson Elementary. Before the pandemic, Terry took her class on field trips to the museum. And when her children were younger, she took them to the museum.

"I have a picture of the two of them -- Jackson and Mary Margaret -- standing in front of a picture of Bernie Babcock before the museum was remodeled," Terry says.

Holmes remembers going to the Arkansas Museum of Natural History and Antiquities when she was a young girl "when it was really like a museum."

In 1929, the museum moved to City Hall and operated there until 1935. In 1939, Babcock, with the help of the city, renovated the Tower Building of the federal arsenal in MacArthur Park and reopened the museum there in 1942, where it remained for 55 years.

The museum moved to the River Market in 1998, when it was renamed the Museum of Discovery. It was later renovated and reopened in 2012 with a new mission to focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Holmes says she initially thought changing the name and purpose was "very disjointed" and did not mesh with Babcock's idea of a museum. But a visit after the renovation changed her mind.

"I was like 'Oh my gosh. All of this stuff. They really are tying it in with Bernie's vision and everything,'" she says. "It really lit a fire under me."

Terry says Babcock's legacy fills her with pride -- pointing out Babcock's name is chiseled into the parapet of the Central Arkansas Library System for her work as an author.

"It makes me proud of our family for having just a rich sense of history of doing something great for the community," Terry says of Babcock's museum.

Babcock's first book, "The Daughter of the Republican," was published in 1900 and sold 100,000 copies in six months. It was followed by "The Martyr," also in 1900. They were "temperance novels" and described suffering caused by the consumption of liquor. "Her books and emotionally charged tracts on the subject were credited with helping to bring about the prohibition [18th] amendment in 1920," according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.

In addition to the birthday bash, the Museum of Discovery is planning on hosting the inaugural Bernie Babcock Brunch on June 11. The event will raise money for the museum's Girls in STEM program, which introduces young women to their potential in STEM education and careers.

"Very few nonprofit institutions that double as education centers and tourist attractions have made it 95 years," Kelley Bass, Museum of Discovery chief executive officer, says in a news release. "And we've overcome many challenges since our founding, most recently a 13-week covid-19 closure in spring 2020 and then 27 weeks in 2021 because of our devastating flood. But we have always bounced back."

In the February 2021 cold snap, the pipes on the building's roof burst, causing $7 million in damages including the loss of several exhibits. In November, the museum will unveil a two-story, three-tower climbing structure, and in summer 2023, new exhibits will be added in two new galleries: Science Lab and Dynamic Earth. The museum also hopes to renovate the WoW Gallery and Room to Grow, its space for children 6 and younger, if money can be raised.

"Bernie Babcock, our founder, built this museum by investing her own money, time and energy, starting in 1927 and continuing for more than 25 years ... Now we are prepared to position the Museum of Discovery for an even brighter future by transforming four of our five galleries. And we can't wait to see how far forward those investments will propel us -- and the experience they will help us provide our guests."

Sisters Meg Terry and Jenny Holmes are the great-great granddaughters of Bernie Babcock, who created what is now known as the Museum of Discovery. The museum is hosting a 95th birthday bash March 31. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)





