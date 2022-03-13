• Lawyers for Alec Baldwin on Friday filed an arbitration claim against his fellow producers of the movie "Rust," arguing that his contract protected him from financial responsibility in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer and seeking coverage of his legal fees. Baldwin has been named in several lawsuits seeking damages since he fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on Oct. 21 in New Mexico while practicing for a scene that required him to draw a gun. The filing said that he was not responsible for her death, since he had been assured that the gun did not contain any live ammunition and because he was not responsible for checking the ammunition or for firearm safety on the set. The filing provided new details of Baldwin's role as a producer of "Rust," a production that some former crew members claimed in lawsuits had sacrificed safety by cutting costs. While Baldwin was involved in creative matters, the filing said, others had authority over hiring and budgets. In the filing, Baldwin's lawyer, Luke Nikas, argues that a clause Baldwin and his company had signed in his contract with Rust Movie Productions LLC means he bears no financial responsibility for legal fees or claims arising out of the death. The filing, with the JAMS private arbitration service, seeks to enforce the clause. The document names Rust Movie Productions LLC and Ryan Smith, one of the other producers, as the respondents in the claim. Representatives of Rust Movie Productions LLC and a lawyer for Smith did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

• Traci Braxton, a singer, reality television personality and sister of Toni Braxton, died Saturday at 50 years old. Toni Braxton and her family said Traci Braxton died "this morning as the snow was falling." According to reports, Traci Braxton had been fighting esophageal cancer. "Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer," the family said. "We will miss her dearly." Traci Braxton was featured with her family in the television series "Braxton Family Values" that aired for seven seasons starting in 2011 on WeTV. It focused on the lives of sisters Toni, Traci, Tamar, Trina and Towanda and their extended families. Traci Braxton was also an actress, and she released albums in 2014 and 2018. She spent much of her time doing social work for children with disabilities, according to her website. She was married to Kevin Surratt, with whom she appeared on the TV series "Marriage Boot Camp." Their son, Kevin Surratt Jr., said Saturday on Instagram that his mother fought to the end. "I love my mother forever and this hurts so much, but I'm at peace knowing she's not in pain anymore," he said.