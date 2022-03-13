New dean named for UNC’s Hussman School of Journalism

Raul Reis has been appointed dean of the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Reis is currently dean and professor of the School of Communication at Emerson College.

The UNC appointment is effective July 1, according to a message sent Friday to the campus community from Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz and J. Christopher Clemens, provost and chief academic officer.

"An internationally recognized leader, Reis brings 25 years of experience in academia and a track record for creating nationally ranked programs that have helped Emerson prepare students for the fast-paced world of digital media," according to the message.

At Emerson, Reis oversaw the design and implementation of 10 of the school's 18 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, several of them ranked nationally among the best degree programs in their fields.

"Under his leadership, School of Communication enrollment grew significantly," according to the message from the UNC chancellor and provost. "In 2021, nearly half the 5,100-student body was enrolled in the school, up from 27% five years before. In turn, Reis hired 38 full-time faculty over five years, recruiting diverse expertise in new and innovative fields."

UNC Hussman has won the Hearst National Championship, the most prestigious collegiate journalism award, six out of the past seven years, according to the campus message. Doctoral students have won the nation's top mass communication research dissertation award more than any other school.

"The school recently surpassed a $75 million goal within the University's $4.25 billion Campaign for Carolina, and this spring it will open the state-of-the-art Curtis Media Center, billed as the nation's leading media and journalism education technology hub," according to the chancellor and provost. "Reis is well poised to continue the school's positive trajectory."

Heidi Hennink-Kaminski has served as interim dean of the Hussman school since January.

Susan King, the previous dean, announced in August she would step down at the end of the year after serving as dean since January 1, 2012. She remains on the faculty as the John Thomas Kerr Distinguished Professor.

The Hussman School of Journalism and Media was named for Walter E. Hussman Jr., publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The Hussman family provided the school with a $25 million gift. It was the largest donation in the journalism school's history.