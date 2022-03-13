North Little Rock notebook: New hours on tap at library location

New hours on tap

at library location

William F. Laman Public Library will have new hours starting Monday at its location on 2801 Orange St. in North Little Rock.

The library will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The Argenta Public Library will continue to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those in need can also receive free meals at the Laman Library from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays for children 2 to 18 years old.

College to host

virus shot clinic

Shorter College will host a covid-19 vaccination clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The clinic, hosted by the college in conjunction with the Arkansas Department of Health, will provide free Pfizer shots. The clinic will be held inside the Shorter College Gymnasium at 604 N. Locust St.

To be eligible, one must have had their second covid-19 Pfizer or Moderna shot at least five months ago or a Johnson & Johnson shot at least two months ago.

Staff will also distribute free covid-19 home testing kits at the college from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Wellness event set

for city employees

North Little Rock city employees will get time off to attend a wellness event Friday. The event is open to all city employees who have the option to do a biometric screening, get a massage and learn about ways to improve their health.

The event will take place at the North Little Rock Community Center at 2700 Willow St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..