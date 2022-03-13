No doubt this time

HOT SPRINGS -- Nashville forward Sidney Townsend wasn't exactly in head coach Paul Dean's good graces when she missed a long three-pointer during a key possession in her team's double-overtime victory over Pulaski Academy on Monday.

However, the senior made amends Saturday to deliver the Scrapperettes their biggest victory ever.

Townsend nailed the go-ahead three-pointer with 3.3 seconds left to help Nashville beat Farmington 42-41 and win the Class 4A girls state title inside a jam-packed Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The shot topped off a thrilling back-and-forth title tilt between the top two teams in their class, but it'll go down as the most impactful heave in program history for the Scrapperettes, who won their first-ever state championship.

"Man these girls have worked really hard," Dean said. "It's not by accident that we got to where we're at. They've played hard, they've got good attitudes, and they fought through adversity like they did [Saturday]."

That adversity came full circle for Townsend, who showed no hesitation in sinking the eventual game-winner despite misfiring in a similar situation days earlier.

"I got in that same spot, and I got in trouble for shooting it," she said of her attempt in the semifinals against Pulaski Academy. "So I told Olivia [Dean] right after the timeout that, 'Hey, every time you drive, I'm right behind you so look behind you.' This time when she drove it and threw it to me, I had my feet set, and I was ready to shoot it."

That's precisely what unfolded after Dean drove down the left side of the floor and turned around along the baseball before finding Townsend for a 23-footer on the left wing.

Farmington (33-2) did have one final possession, but Townsend, who finished with a team-high 14 points, came away with a steal on the resulting inbound pass to close it out for the Scrapperettes.

Lauren Carver had 12 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals while Kyleigh Scoggins, who took home Most Valuable Player honors, ended with 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for Nashville (33-2), which won its final 29 games.

Carson Dillard scored 13 points for the Lady Cardinals, who turned the ball over 21 times and made just 3 of 20 (15%) field goals from behind the three-point line. University of Arkansas commit Jenna Lawrence had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 4 blocks, while Megan Hernandez had 10 points and seven rebounds.

But Farmington, which had won 22 games in a row, didn't get off to an ideal start.

The Lady Cardinals shot 22% (4 of 18) in the first quarter but trailed 12-11 at the end of the period thanks to the Scrapperettes' own difficulties shooting. They did, however, pick things up a bit early in the second quarter when a Dillard hit a three-pointer which started a 7-0 run to put Farmington up 18-12.

That's when Nashville's full-court press began giving the Lady Cardinals problems. Farmington turned the ball over five times over the final 3:50 of the quarter, and that enabled the Scrapperettes to retake the lead.

Townsend's lay-up off a steal lit an 11-0 run for Nashville. Scoggins added five points in the rally, including a long three-pointer. A score from J'myra London a second before the halftime buzzer got Farmington within 23-20.

"They're very disruptive defensively," Farmington Coach Brad Johnson said of Nashville. "They've kind of lived off that all season long. One of the things that you have to do is take care of the basketball, and you've got to be efficient with your offensive possessions.

"We didn't shoot it as good as what we normally do, but you've got to give them some credit for that. What Nashville did certainly was effective, and it didn't really allow us to get into a rhythm."

Farmington did benefit from Nashville's 0 of 11 start from the floor in the third quarter and were down just 33-32 at the start of the fourth. The Lady Cardinals scored nine of the first 13 points of the quarter and later led 41-37 after tip-in from Lawrence with 2:15 to go.

Nashville bore down after that and got within two on Townsend's 8-footer with 1:46 remaining. Both teams exchanged possessions several times afterwards until Nashville won it on its senior leader's three-pointer.

"I felt we could've played a lot better," said Dean, whose father also won a state title at Pine Bluff in 1995. "We missed a lot of easy shots. But I did feel like we played our game.

"We weren't intimidated. We played hard on defense and when we had our opportunities to make shots, we did. Different kids stepped up at different times and made plays like they have all year."