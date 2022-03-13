‘Normal’ may not be what we want

Every now and then, we get word of some "progress" in the campaign against covid-19. Hope stirs, we might yet get back to "normal." Which is what we want. A return to the routines we followed before we ever heard of the novel coronavirus, before we gave much thought to antibodies or asymptomatic carriers or super-spreader events.

But is it?

If it is what we want, why is it that some of us experience a weird species of relief upon learning there's a new variant, an uptick in infection numbers, an increase in hospitalizations, a need for another booster, or some other sign that the pandemic isn't going away and "normal" is unlikely to arrive anytime soon?

Why do many of us feel relieved when a performance we planned to attend is canceled, when a dinner date with friends falls through, when a book-club gathering switches from in-person to virtual, when a presentation on state history abandons its venue to stream on YouTube?

Maybe we aren't all that eager to return to the way things were. We've grown accustomed to a restrictive way of life since March 2020. It took most of the summer of that year to adjust to the severity of encapsulating ourselves from friends, co-workers, public events, travel, big-venue entertainment, crowded restaurants.

The process of turning that curve was intensified by the feeling that this pandemic was going to be over soon--a feeling that changed from confidently thinking we'd be back at the gym and the office and on a commercial airline in a few weeks. Amid all sorts of mixed messages from the CDC and other national authorities, that soon changed to a few months, and when that didn't happen, moved on to maybe when the holidays were over, when spring came ...

We're moving into our third year under covid. We have had plenty of time to develop new habits and routines. And even if we find them restricting, it's not easy to abandon them in order to adopt yet another set of habits and routines--despite knowing that they are versions of those we practiced before the pandemic hit.

There are myriad global concerns--racism, violence, mental health issues, climate change, terrorism, poverty, political turmoil--that won't go away, even if "normal" returns. More manageable are more personal former routines that many of us aren't missing much and have little desire to resume:

• Many of us who have the option enjoy heading to our workspaces a few days a week, but it sure is pleasant to know that on foul-weather days (like Feb. 2 and 3), it's just as productive to do the job at home. Putting together a newspaper online, although tricky at first, has evolved into an efficient operation that works as well (sometimes better) than doing so in the newsroom, although the coffee and baked goods often found there are missed.

• Another benefit of electronically accessing editing and proofreading tasks at home is the luxury of not having to dress decently and spruce up for the office. Spending the day in sports gear with hair clipped back and minimal makeup can make days feel monotonous, but so can pawing through a closet to make sure items of work wear aren't spattered with coffee or powdered sugar, discoveries usually made when running late. Now, the sugar-coated shirt can be dumped into the laundry and replaced with a comfy hoodie, which suits the home office very well.

And if employees are so enamored of showing off their extensive wardrobes, how does that explain the popularity of ideas such as Wool&'s 100-Day Challenge, which involves wearing the same dress 100 days in a row, thereby simplifying a morning routine, recognizing what is needed and not needed, and realizing that clothing isn't what defines us?

We tend to believe we're being noticed more than we really are; nobody remembers what you wore yesterday, let alone a week ago.

Clothing aside, it's self-supporting to keep up with makeup rituals, haircuts, skin care and personal hygiene. And don't neglect to run an earring post through pierced ears every couple of days to make sure the piercings doen't grow over (it might take several months) and all those cute earrings become useless.

• Attending family gatherings focused on children, many not yet vaccinated, isn't missed by many. Some of us like dogs more than kids. Dogs don't have covid issues, so an outing at one of central Arkansas' spacious dog parks suits us better than having to attend a cousin's 4-year-old daughter's birthday party. Now we've got a good excuse.

• Meeting friends for dinners at crowded restaurants, usually pricey ones, or entertainment events featuring artists that you don't like much aren't high on the list of what to do with disposable income. The lack of mask-wearing at such events increases the chance of being exposed to covid. That allows for just saying no. Look at all the money saved.

According to Sigal Samuel, senior reporter at Vox, many of us are feeling anxious about returning to normal, having realized that our pre-pandemic lives contained a lot that we're better off without (see the list above).

Vox readers, she reports, are worried about the awkwardness of re-acclimating to social life. They're worried about returning to commutes and office work that added to their stress and chipped away at their quality of life. And they're worried "about returning to a global normal we'd rather not come back to," she writes.

So it's not just me; enthusiasm for resuming life as we knew it isn't universal.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com