North Little Rock police arrest suspect in homicide

North Little Rock police on Friday arrested a man who is charged with shooting a man to death during a Wednesday robbery, according to a news release from the department.

Detectives arrested Charley Griffin, 45, on Friday in the death of Christopher Moritz, 43.

Police said Moritz was fatally shot during a robbery in the parking lot of a liquor store at 24th Street and Railroad Avenue.

Video footage recovered from the liquor store's cameras show two people, one of them Moritz, in a vehicle, according to an arrest report. Griffin was seen getting into the back seat of the vehicle, according to the report, and the person with Moritz later told police that Griffin had a handgun and demanded their property.

Moritz was seen on video getting out of the car and fighting with Griffin, leading Griffin to shoot Moritz at least once, according to the arrest report.

Griffin is charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was held Saturday in the Pulaski County jail without bond.

The killing is the first homicide that North Little Rock police have investigated in 2022, according to the release.