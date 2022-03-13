Northwest Arkansas to host its 1st Governor’s Cup at month’s end

The Arkansas Governor's Cup challenge has selected a dozen finalists to compete in its annual awards luncheon, which will be held in Northwest Arkansas for the first time on March 31.

The 12 teams will share a $100,000 cash prize pool. Finalists will compete in two divisions, high growth/technology and small business, with six teams in each grouping. The teams will make presentations at the event, which is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in Rogers.

One representative from each team will make a 90-second pitch on their team's business idea, emphasizing why the product or service is needed in the marketplace and to convince the audience the judges that it will be profitable.

The winner in the high-growth division will be awarded $25,000 in cash; second place receives $15,000; and third place will win $10,000. Winner of the small business division will receive $15,000, while second place gets $10,000 and third place will be awarded $5,000. There also will be cash prizes of $2,000 for the top elevator pitches in each division.

Faculty advisers, who have shepherded the teams through the competition, will each receive $2,500 in cash.

This year's competition attracted 31 teams from 10 colleges across Arkansas, the largest group ever. Participants included full- or part-time students seeking to test a real-world business idea or learn more about entrepreneurship and starting and developing a business. Student teams are faced with business challenges and must articulate and demonstrate strategies to address those issues and prove they have a profitable business.

Arkansas Capital Corp. of Little Rock again managed the competition, which the company has done every year since the event began in 2001. Dhu Thompson, former owner and chairman of Revolution Plastics of Little Rock, is contributing the cash prizes.

Arkansas Capital said holding the event in Northwest Arkansas for the first time honors the region's commitment to startups and entrepreneurs. "Northwest Arkansas has done an amazing job developing their entrepreneurial ecosystem, and we are excited to showcase our competition finalists in this dynamic environment," said Sam Walls III, chief executive officer the non-profit lender.

The team finalists in the Small Business division are: R. Lawn; Arkansas State University, Jonesboro; Ascend; John Brown University, Siloam Springs; Bento; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; Kopi Koffee Company; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; Limitless Fitness; Central Baptist College, Conway; Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia; Orange Otter Toys; University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The team finalists in the Growth/Technology division are: CiphrX Biotechnologies, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; GammaVet, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; Horizon Health Solutions, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; Shock, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; Suelo, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; VEZA Solutions, John Brown University, Fayetteville.

Unlike many competitions around the country, the Governor's Cup does not require student teams to start their businesses.

"Instead, they are rewarded for the rigorous and real-world experience they gain as competitors," Walls said. "Testimonials from past competitors show the Governor's Cup has made a significant and positive impact in their professional development and in their careers beyond college."

Nearly 3,100 Arkansas college students have participated in the initiative since it began, submitting 949 business ideas.

HILLCREST SALE

Arbor Pointe at Hillcrest, a 218-unit apartment complex in Little Rock's Hillcrest neighborhood, has sold for $18.3 million. The sale of the complex, located at 3802 Kavanaugh Blvd., equals nearly $84,000 per unit.

The property was purchased by Wicker Park Capital Management, a real investment trust in Savannah, Ga. The privately held company invests in multifamily, retail and office properties in the southern U.S.

"Arbor Pointe at Hillcrest presents a prime opportunity to buy an asset with major value-add upside in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Little Rock," said Martin Bynum of Cushman & Wakefield, a real-estate services firm. "Hillcrest is well-located in central Little Rock within close proximity to the metro's vast healthcare employment base of more than 30,000 jobs."

Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, Nighthawk Equity of Allen, Texas, and helped arrange financing for the buyer.

Cushman & Wakefield's sunbelt multifamily advisory group is an 82-person investment sales team covering 11 states, including Arkansas.

BROADBAND EXPANSION

Ritter Communications of Jonesboro has been awarded $44 million in grants to expand broadband service to eight rural Arkansas communities.

Funding was awarded by the Arkansas Legislative Council, which is drawing from federal money provided by the American Rescue Plan. The national program supports projects that improve high-speed broadband internet access in states.

Ritter Communications has been awarded a total of $67 million through the initiative.

"Ritter Communications has become a trusted leader in getting and keeping Arkansans connected to each other and to essential services," company Chief Executive Officer Alan Morse said. "We were pleased to partner with local Arkansas communities to jointly apply for these grants and we appreciate the confidence the state of Arkansas has placed in us to bring these projects to fruition."

Ritter Communications will contribute additional funding to extended network coverage and to support final connections to customers' homes and businesses. The company says it will be capable of providing 10-gigabit service to customers.

The state grants will provide broadband to communities in Cross, Jefferson, Pope and St. Francis counties.

ARVEST GROWTH

Privately held Arvest Bank reports it again achieved record mortgage volume for the third-straight year in 2021.

The Fayetteville bank's total mortgage loan volume reached more than $4.77 billion, surpassing the previous record of $4.68 billion in 2020. In 2019, mortgage loans were $2.8 billion.

"Continued adoption of our digital tools, low rates and tremendous support from our mortgage associates and business partners allowed us to help more than 21,000 customers in 2021, and helping that number of families and individuals is extremely rewarding," mortgage division President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Kendall said, noting that the company expanded services such as remote signing of documents.

Arvest made 4,341 loans worth $968.3 million in its Northwest Arkansas region, which includes Benton and Washington counties in Arkansas; Barry and McDonald counties in Missouri; and Adair and Delaware counties in Oklahoma.

The bank reports it services 99% of its mortgage loans, meaning customers make their payments to Arvest and work directly with the bank rather than having their loan sold to an outside party.