Now hear this

"Broadway" Joe Booker, "Outlaw" Tommy Smith, Craig O'Neill and Bob Robbins battled for listeners over the years but they had no trouble getting the attention of the audience on this night, as they poked fun at themselves and each other and shared tales of ever-changing technology and time on the air (and off).

The event, organized and moderated by longtime on-air personality Danny-Joe Crofford, raised money for improvements to the theater. Crofford presented Booker, Smith, O'Neill and Robbins with WWE championship belts because "they are champions." He also surprised them with artwork featuring their faces in place of the presidents on Mount Rushmore, proclaiming them the "Mount Rushmore of Arkansas radio."

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh









