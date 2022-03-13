Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
THE KINGS OF DRIVE TIME

Now hear this

Four famous radio legends get together for joyful fundraiser by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 1:53 a.m.
Danny-Joe Crofford, Tommy Smith, Bob Robbins, Craig O’Neill and “Broadway” Joe Booker (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Nelson Chenault)


Some of Little Rock's living legends added color to the radio waves from the stage of Central Arkansas Library System's Ron Robinson Theater on March 5.

"Broadway" Joe Booker, "Outlaw" Tommy Smith, Craig O'Neill and Bob Robbins battled for listeners over the years but they had no trouble getting the attention of the audience on this night, as they poked fun at themselves and each other and shared tales of ever-changing technology and time on the air (and off).

The event, organized and moderated by longtime on-air personality Danny-Joe Crofford, raised money for improvements to the theater. Crofford presented Booker, Smith, O'Neill and Robbins with WWE championship belts because "they are champions." He also surprised them with artwork featuring their faces in place of the presidents on Mount Rushmore, proclaiming them the "Mount Rushmore of Arkansas radio."

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh



 Gallery: Arkansas Radio Legends







Print Headline: Now hear this

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT