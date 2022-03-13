BASEBALL

Rangers deal for Garver

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the starting shortstop for the Texas Rangers who was supplanted by the blockbuster addition of Corey Seager, was traded Saturday to the Minnesota Twins for catcher Mitch Garver. Texas also sent minor league right-hander Ronny Henriquez to Minnesota a day before the mandatory reporting date for players following the end of Major League Baseball's 99-day lockout. Kiner-Falefa was a Gold Glove third baseman during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, after which the Rangers said he would replace Elvis Andrus as their starting shortstop. Andrus, the starter for 12 seasons and only remaining player from their two World Series teams, was traded to Oakland before spring training last year. Just before the MLB lockout began Dec. 2, the Rangers signed All-Star shortstop Seager to a $325 million, 10-year contract and Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien to a $175 million, seven-year deal.

Mets pick up Bassitt

Right-hander Chris Bassitt, who made a remarkable recovery from a frightening line drive to the head last year, was traded by the Oakland Athletics to the New York Mets on Saturday for a pair of minor league pitchers. The Mets sent right-handers J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller to the A's for Bassitt. Bassitt gives the Mets a much-needed starter for the middle of the rotation, seemingly a good fit behind aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The 33-year-old Bassitt came back to make two starts in late September, just more than a month after he took a 100 mph liner to the face on Aug. 17 in Chicago. Bassitt wound up 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 27 starts, including his first career complete game. He had been an AL Cy Young candidate when he got hurt and his absence took a toll on the A's beyond the field. He was 12-3 with a 3.06 ERA and leading the AL in victories when he was injured.

GOLF

Strong winds at Players

Rain suddenly was the least of anyone's problems Saturday in The Players Championship at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Not with wind that was gusting to 40 mph, making the island green look more like a postage stamp. Not with temperatures plunging by the hour. And certainly not for the players who had to play 18 holes of a second round that was shaping up as among the toughest ever. "This is as tough as golf as you're ever going to play," Keegan Bradley said after a 1-under 71, which he called one of the best rounds of his life. Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson did the unthinkable. They didn't make a bogey. Bradley would have joined them except for a double bogey on No. 16 when he was assessed a two-shot penalty for not playing his putt from where the wind had blown it away. He hit two pitching wedges from 185 yards. He hit a 5-wood from 193 yards. The most satisfying was a 5-iron from 167 yards.

Madsen holds LPGA lead

Nanna Koerstz Madsen birdied her last two holes to take a one-shot lead after three rounds of the LPGA Thailand on Saturday. The 55th-ranked Dane's error-free 6-under 66 gave her a 54-hole total of 21-under 195 in humid conditions after lightning and rain disrupted play for 90 minutes in the afternoon at the Siam Country Club Pattaya Old Course. Lin Xiyu (66) of China and Celine Boutier (67) of France trail by one stroke. Madsen is searching for her first LPGA title after two top five major finishes in 2021 -- she tied for third in the ANA Inspiration and had a share of fifth in the Women's British Open. Her best result on the LPGA was second at the 2019 Indy Women in Tech Championship. The 22nd-ranked Boutier, with six birdies against one bogey, is eyeing her third LPGA title following wins in the 2019 VIC Open in Australia and 2021 Shoplite LPGA Classic in New Jersey. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez is tied for fifth after shooting a 64. Lopez is at 18-under 198. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) shot a 71 on Saturday and is at 8-under 208.

MOTOR SPORTS

Gragson breaks through

Noah Gragson shook off some frustrating finishes over the past few weeks to race to his first victory of the season Saturday in a dominant performance in the Xfinity Series at Phoenix Raceway. Gragson passed Brandon Jones with 14 laps left and pulled away for his sixth career Xfinity victory. The 23-year-old has had a fast car all year, finishing third at Daytona and second at both Fontana and Las Vegas before breaking through for the victory. There wasn't much drama in this race with Gragson running far up front for the clean win. He led 114 of the 200 laps and his JR Motorsports Chevrolet was obviously the fastest car in the field. The only time he trailed during the last half of the race was when he had to make a green-flag pit stop with 32 laps to go. Jones had easily his best race of the season by finishing second. Josh Berry was third, Trevor Bayne was fourth and John Hunter Nemechek finished fifth.

BASKETBALL

Tulsa coach resigns

Tulsa Coach Frank Haith resigned Saturday, ending an eight-year run with Golden Hurricane. Tulsa finished the season 11-20 on Friday with a loss to SMU in the American Athletic Conference quarterfinals. The Golden Hurricane were 4-4 in regular-season conference play. Haith was 139-108 at Tulsa. He coached Miami from 2004-2011 and Missouri from 2011-2014.

TENNIS

Medvedev debuts at No. 1

Daniil Medvedev beat Tomas Machac 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., the Russian's first tournament since ascending to No. 1 in the world. Medvedev made quick work of his Czech opponent, finishing Machac off in just over an hour. The Russian won 80% of his first-serve points and saved the lone break point he faced. Rafael Nadal didn't have it as easy in opening his pursuit of a fourth title at Indian Wells. He got pushed to the limit by practice partner Sebastian Korda before winning 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (3), giving Nadal a 16-0 record this year. He won the Australian Open in January for his record 21st major championship, breaking a tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. He won other titles in Melbourne and in Mexico.