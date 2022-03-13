OPINION | CRITICAL MASS: On a roll — Rating best bands with ‘5-album test,’ three rubrics





I asked an idle question on Facebook a couple of weeks ago. I wanted to know which recording artist had the best run of five consecutive albums.

I was thinking about studio albums, no compilations or live records (though in hindsight, I can't think why the likes of "Frampton Comes Alive" or "Get Your Ya-Yas Out" shouldn't qualify).

An album is a coherent organization of songs around a theme or mood, not just a collection of songs. While there are a few artists who work primarily in the album form — mainly prestige Americana acts like Jason Isbell, Kacey Musgraves and James McMurtry, though hip-hop artists like Kendrick Lamar and pop singers like Beyonce might also be said to be primarily album artists — "the album" hasn't been the primary way most of us consumed music for 20 years or so.

Streaming services and digital delivery systems have returned the individual track to primacy, as it was in the early days of rock 'n' roll. One reason we haven't had as many great albums in recent years as we've had in the past is that most of us don't sit down with a new album and listen to it straight through three or four times like we did in the '70s and '80s.

Mark the beginning of the album era at about 1955 with the release of Frank Sinatra's "In the Wee Small Hours." There are earlier candidates, including Sinatra's 1954 release "Songs for Young Lovers," his first record for Capitol, which is often cited as the first "concept" album. But the more focused "Wee Small Hours" was the first Sinatra record released in the 12-inch 33 rpm format.

Also, 1955 makes a nice arbitrary start for an era that lasted until around 2005. So we can say that albums had a 50-year-run where they were, if not the lingua franca of pop music (teenagers were buying 45s and the likes of Chuck Berry and Elvis Presley were padding their "albums" with filler while the record companies tried to suss out the most efficient formula for siphoning off the disposable income of these newly affluent near-adults), at least an important part of the mix.

Though these assumptions weren't spelled out, the responses I received on Facebook and email indicated that almost everyone seemed to know what an album was. No one submitted Madonna's "The Immaculate Collection" as a possible part of a streak.

Madonna had a good run starting with her 1983 eponymous debut, running through 1992's "Erotica." Like a lot of artists, the last record in her proposed run is her weakest, and when we start throwing around superlatives like the "greatest ever," all but her most fervent fans will concede she's not it.

A lot of that has to do with our assumptions about pop singers as less serious artists. Those first four Madonna albums are terrific, even if I might not have leaned into them at the time of their release. But "Erotica"? Nah.

Similarly, when my colleague Bryan Hendricks proposed Taylor Swift, I immediately hit him back to make sure he wasn't joking. (He wasn't.) I long ago gave up trying to keep up just so I could justify voting in the Village Voice Pazz & Jop poll — but have been impressed by what I've heard. Swift isn't Joni Mitchell, but given the exigencies of the current pop music environment, she has made and remade some interesting albums. (Bryan says the originals, as opposed to the re-recorded "Taylor's Versions," exhibit more conviction.)

Joni Mitchell, among the artists thought to have the best run of five consecutive albums, got started with 1971’s “Blue.”

THREE GREAT RUNS

When I asked the question, I had three great runs in mind: the aforementioned Mitchell's string beginning with 1971's "Blue" and extending through "For the Roses," "Court and Spark" and "The Hissing of Summer Lawns " to 1976's "Hejira." That's five great albums in five years, which would constitute the best five-year run of any pop/rock/jazz musician, though I have clear memories of "The Hissing of Summer Lawns" being indifferently reviewed at the time.

You could throw in 1970's "Ladies of the Canyon" and 1977's "Don Juan's Reckless Daughter" in there to extend the streak, but the question I asked was fairly specific and narrow. So grant that Mitchell was amazing throughout the '70s (her '80s Geffen albums are also remarkable), but let's not just grant her this contest.

The Rolling Stones had a similar run that started in 1968 with the release of "Beggar's Banquet" (followed by 1969's "Let It Bleed," 1971's "Sticky Fingers," 1972's "Exile on Main Street" and 1973's "Goats Head Soup").

In the mid-'70s and early '80s I would have argued for this run, but these days I think "Exile" is the only album in the string worth five stars. The others are four-star affairs — with "GHS" a tick beneath the others. They might have had an even better run beginning with 1966's "Aftermath" and ending with "Sticky Fingers" if you could throw out "Their Satanic Majesties Request" (1967). Or if you want to include the live set "Get Your Ya-Yas Out" (1970), you could leave off "GHS."

The third artist is Stevie Wonder, who set it off in October 1972 with the release of "Talking Book." He followed that with 1973's "Innervisions," 1974's "Fulfillingness' First Finale," 1976's "Songs in the Key of Life," and 1979's double album "Stevie Wonder's Journey Through 'The Secret Life of Plants'," a soundtrack album to a fairly obscure documentary.

The doc, which I've never seen, is allegedly goofy, but it's a remarkable record that for all its strangeness put two singles in the Top 40 ("Send One Your Love" and "Black Orchid.")

Stevie Wonder is, believes the author, the recording artist who had the best run of five consecutive albums. Wonder set it off in October 1972 with the release of “Talking Book,” followed by "Innervisions" in 1973 and "Fulfillingness' First Finale" in 1974.

THE BEST EVER

I believe Wonder's run is the best ever. And that it doesn't really matter.

What's interesting is that a few days after I posted my question on Feb. 27, NPR ran a feature where Morning Edition host A Martinez spoke to poet Hanif Abdurraqib about Wonder's five-album run. They started with "Music of My Mind," which had been released on March 3, 1972, 50 years to the day the story ran.

I'm not suggesting NPR borrowed my idea; no doubt they were working on a Stevie Wonder piece long before I posted a question of Facebook. But maybe it is indicative of something in the air. (And NPR pop critic Ann Powers was among those who responded to my query; she vouched for Mitchell and Wonder.)

I've been on a Stevie Wonder kick since I saw "Summer of Soul" last year. We took Wonder for granted during the '70s — he came out with a remarkably dominant record every few years. And this was after a decade or so as Little Stevie Wonder, where Berry Gordy tried to groom him as Motown's answer to Johnny Mathis.

He turned 21 and seized control, basically inventing funk and changing the way pop music sounded with his embrace of synthesizers (the efforts of synth designer-producer Robert Margouleff and producer Malcolm Cecil should not be discounted; Wonder needed empathic engineers to twirl knobs to help him locate the sounds in his head).

Nobody is more responsible for the way our world sounds than Stevie Wonder. His greatness is indisputable. A lot of people seem to be coming to this realization; I remember a tweet from Jason Isbell last year where he acknowledged Wonder's '70s run.

An album in The Rolling Stones’ notable five-consecutive-album run: “Exile on Main Street,” from 1972.

THREE RUBRICS

When I sat down to write this piece, I became aware of a story written for the Onion's A.V. Club in 2011 by Steven Hyden titled "The five-albums test." Hyden's piece is far more thoughtful than this one, which was conceived as a pretty-easy-to-turn-around-throwdown-job-so-I-can-take-time-off-for-my-wife's-birthday.

He talks about how there have traditionally been two "rubrics" that determine pop greatness — "popularity" and "critical respectability" — and proposed the "five-album test" as a third and co-equal rubric. By his measure, Fountains of Wayne, which most people probably think of as a one-hit wonder ("Stacy's Mom") is a great rock band. (They did produce at least five great albums.)

Hyden doesn't require these albums to be consecutive; his is a different test. The Beatles are the Beatles, but they didn't put out five great albums in a row. Their early albums were more collections of songs; they didn't really begin making "albums" until "Revolver." And the "Yellow Submarine" soundtrack is a spoiler.

But Hyden mentions some impressive consecutive album runs, including the Kinks (from 1966's "Face to Face" to 1971's "Muswell Hillbillies"), The Byrds (1965's "Mr. Tambourine Man" to 1968's "Sweetheart of the Rodeo") and The Who (from 1965's "My Generation" to 1975's "The Who By Numbers"). The Beach Boys are underrated as an album band.

I agree with the Kinks — writer Bill Jones also nominated this Kinks run — and I'll take the Byrds under consideration (they were a very different band at the end of the run but, yes, the five albums are consecutive and very good to great), but I have to demur on The Who. I distinctly remember being disappointed by "The Who By Numbers" and can't consider that any more than a B-minus.

Van Morrison, who was nominated by T Bone Burnett biographer Lloyd Sachs, was magic from 1969's "Astral Weeks" to 1972's "Saint Dominic's Preview." If we were looking for the best run of six straight studio albums, Morrison might have won the whole thing. "Veedon Fleece," which came out in 1974, is at least the equal of "Saint Dominic's Preview," and while 1977's "A Period of Transition" wasn't well reviewed when it was released, I can't find much wrong with it at this remove.

STEELY DAN

Others suggest Steely Dan — its best run was from "Countdown to Ecstasy" to "Aja," though its partisans would extend the string in both directions; and Led Zeppelin, usually starting at the beginning and running through "Houses of the Holy." This, despite the general critical feeling that "III" was the weakest of its albums (it has been somewhat critically rehabilitated in recent years). "III" and "IV" — the legendary "ZoSo" album — are a notch below the others.

But the point of this exercise was not to validate or negate opinion, but to think in a different way. Hyden's three-rubric concept is helpful in (heartlessly) eliminating a lot of contenders who lack one leg. Van Halen, Rush and KISS have the fans and possibly the albums, but lack universal critical respect. Richard Thompson, Kate Bush and David Berman's band Silver Jews don't have the fans. (My erudite friend Sam Shirley recommends Silver Jews, so they're worth a listen.)

While an artist like Jackson Browne — an interesting case study in how a record company used to nurture artists and bring them along slowly — seems to qualify with his first five albums, would anyone seriously suggest they're superior to Mitchell's work?

Yet Browne's ballads in iambic pentameter are probably more influential than we realize. Most songwriters will admit to having deep feelings about "Fountain of Sorrow."

Bob Dylan certainly had five great albums — but not in a row. Great three-record runs, sure — "Bringing It All Back Home," "Highway 61 Revisited" and "Blonde on Blonde" in the '60s; "Blood on the Tracks," "The Basement Tapes" and "Desire" in the '70s ("Desire" is an eccentric choice) — but no five-record run.

Same goes for David Bowie. He has a few streakbusters — "Pin Ups," which is fun, interrupts his early streak. You could make a case for 1976's "Station to Station" through 1980's "Scary Monsters," but I prefer his early '70s stuff.

As much as I've written about Miles Davis and John Coltrane, I can't make a case that either had a string of five genuinely great albums. That's part of being a jazz artist; when line-stepping is part of the job description, you're going to make records that divide audiences and critics.

Similarly, when someone asked about blues artists in the thread, I replied that I didn't think the economics of blues really lent itself to the production of coherent albums — the best tend to be compilations. Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf tried, to some extent, to make conceptual albums in the '60s and '70s, but I find those records inferior to their Chess singles. Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly and Elvis Presley are in the same boat — they simply weren't album artists.

My own prejudice precludes me considering some artists: Genesis was remarkably consistent in the '70s from "Nursery Cryme" or "Foxtrot" to "Wind & Wurthering," and Jethro Tull, anathema to some critics but very good (if not great) from 1969's "Stand up" to 1974's "War Child." (Actually, "War Child" is definitely not great. Sorry.)

Every Talking Heads album could qualify, and U2 might make the list if we allow the hybrid live/studio album "Rattle and Hum." (I would start the run with 1983's "War" and run through 1991's "Achtung Baby." Some would start an album later with 1984's "The Unforgettable Fire" and take it through 1993's "Zooropa.")

R.E.M.'s first five albums might make the cut, but Bruce Springsteen's best run "The Live, the Innocent and the E-Street Shuffle" through "Nebraska" has a couple of soft spots — the initial album is spotty and some (not me) think "The River" would have been stronger as a single, rather than a double album.

The crowd-pleasing "Born in the U.S.A." is one of Springsteen's weaker albums, not of the quality of its immediate predecessors or the studio album that followed it, 1987's "Tunnel of Love."

Procol Harum’s first five albums included 1969’s “A Salty Dog.”

PRINCE AND OUTKAST

Prince and Outkast both definitely made five (or more) great albums in a row; my Prince run would start with 1980's "Dirty Mind" and end with 1985's "Around the World in a Day," though his best album is 1987's "Sign o' the Times."

Outkast? Start with 1994's "Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik" and end with 2003's "Speakerboxxx/The Love Below."

Elvis Costello has made a lot of fine music, and one can make a case for his first five albums: 1977's "My Aim Is True" through 1981's "Trust." But I think I'm pushing it with "Trust." And as with Bowie, there are a couple of streak stoppers. Heartfelt and interesting, yeah, but "Almost Blue" isn't great. "King of America," "Blood and Chocolate," "Spike," sure — but then you run into the just-OK "Mighty Like a Rose."

Five straight is a tough standard.

One band I hadn't thought of was suggested by musician Lee Tomboulian and Tim Page, the Pulitzer Prize-winning critic, who suggested Procol Harum's first five albums — 1967's "Procol Harum," 1968's "Shine On Brightly," 1969's "A Salty Dog," 1970's "Home" and 1971's "Broken Barricades."

I lost the Procol Harum thread after "A Salty Dog," then, beyond the unmissable singles "A Whiter Shade of Pale" and "Conquistador," never gave the band much thought. But years ago Page introduced me to marvelous novelist Dawn Powell, who, at the time, had been largely forgotten. (Page is largely responsible for the reconsideration and revivial of her work in the late '90s.) So I'm preparing a deep dive into her catalog.

Which was all I really wanted out of this low-stakes exercise: a new Dawn Powell or Procol Harum to explore.

