ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Organ recital marks Women’s History Month





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

'HISTORIC' RECITAL

Organist Rees Roberts, former music director, organist and choirmaster at North Little Rock's St. Luke's Episcopal Church, marks International Women's History Month with a recital including works by five female composers at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock, as part of the church's Festival of the Senses series.

The program: "Prelude" in F major by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, paired with the "Prelude & Fugue" in c minor by her brother, Felix Mendelssohn; the first ("Rorate Caeli") and third ("Attende Domine") of "12 Chorale Preludes on Gregorian Chant Themes," op.8, by Jeanne Marie-Madeleine Demessieux; "Prelude & Fugue" in G major, BWV 550, by J.S. Bach; "Organ Suite No. 1" by Florence Price; "Estampie Retrove" from the "Robertsbridge Codex" (anonymous, c. 1360); "Petit Canon," the second of "Trois Pieces" by Nadia Boulanger; "Prelude & Fugue on 'Traurigkeit, O Herzeleid'" by Ethel Smyth; and the "Passacaglia" from the "Sonata No. 8" in e minor by Josef Rheinberger.

Admission is free. Co-sponsor is the Central Arkansas Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. Call (501) 753-3578 or email baxternan@aol.com.

The concert will also stream live at facebook.com/frcarey, where it will be available afterward. Attendees are asked to wear masks throughout the performance and to observe social distancing protocols.

'SECRET SOLDIER'

The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock, screens "Rebel: Loreta Velazquez, Secret Soldier of the American Civil War," part of its "Movies At MacArthur" series, 6:30 p.m. today. Velazquez masqueraded as a male Confederate soldier during the Civil War, enlisting in 1861 after her soldier husband's accidental death, re-enlisting after her discharge after she was discovered and eventually becoming a Confederate spy and a double agent reporting to the U.S. Secret Service. Admission is free. Call (501) 376-4602.

GOVERNOR'S AWARDS

The Arkansas Arts Council will honor seven members of Arkansas' arts community at the Governor's Arts Awards ceremony, with limited seating and therefore streaming live from the Arkansas Governor's Mansion, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Arts Council's Facebook page (facebook.com/ArkArtsCouncil) and on its YouTube channel (youtube.com/c/ArkansasArtsCouncil). "Admission" is free.

The recipients:

Arts Community Development Award: Ed Clifford of Springdale

Arts in Education Award: Timothy Crist of Jonesboro

Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts: Cranford Co. of Little Rock

Individual Artist Award: Perrion Y. Hurd of Little Rock

Judges Recognition Award: The Scottish Heritage Program at Lyon College in Batesville

Patron Award: Sharon Heflin of Little Rock

Lifetime Achievement Award: Linda Williams Palmer of Hot Springs

The awards program recognizes individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations for their contributions to the arts since 1991. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals. Call (501) 324-9767, email cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov or visit arkansasarts.org.

SPRING-BREAK DIG

The Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St., Rogers is celebrating Arkansas Archaeology Month (March) with "Digging Into Spring Break" for youngsters 6-12:

◼️ Excavation Station, 10 a.m.-noon March 22. Participants can learn documenting techniques archaeologists use at excavation sites.

◼️ Connecting-the-Pots, 10 a.m.-noon March 24. Clay pottery discovered in prehistoric Indigenous sites are often broken into pieces; participants can learn the techniques archaeologists use to glue them back together using a terracotta pot and decorate their own small pot.

Both sessions are free; participants must sign up for 30-minute timed reservations. Register at rogershistoricalmuseum.org/digging. For more information, call (479) 621-1154.

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

Thea Foundation is handing out $219,000 in scholarships to 36 Arkansas high school seniors in five categories, winners of its 2021-22 Scholarship Competition:

Performing Arts

Jordan Greenwood, Little Rock, Little Rock Christian Academy, $10,000; Isabella Hammonds, Little Rock, homeschool, $9,000; John Straessle, Little Rock, Catholic High School, $8,000; Jackson McAfee, Hot Springs, Lakeside High School, $7,000; Christian Elder, Rogers, Rogers High School, $6,000; Turner Tecmire, Fort Smith, Northside High School, $3,000; Kathleen Armstrong, Cabot, Cabot High School, $3,000; Margaux Marak, Sherwood, Central Arkansas Christian, $3,000; Hope Drake, Hot Springs, Lakeside High School, $3,000; Allen Coleman, Colt, Forrest City High School, $3,000

Visual Arts

Michael Lawrence, North Little Rock, North Little Rock High, $10,000; Anumi Wickramasinghe, Bentonville, Bentonville West High, $9,000; Abigail McDonald, North Little Rock, North Little Rock High, $8,000; Alivia Griffin, North Little Rock, North Little Rock High, $7,000; Heather Stanfield, Bentonville, Life Way Christian, $6,000; Reagan Ptacek, Bentonville, Bentonville West High, $3,000; Madelyn Hall, Sherwood, Sylvan Hills High, $3,000; Ashley Fan, Little Rock, Central High, $3,000; Emely Solis, Centerton, Bentonville West High, $3,000; Anny Victoriano, Jonesboro, Academies of Jonesboro High, $3,000

Creative Writing

Marlissa Archie, Hot Springs, Hot Springs High, $10,000; Kathryn Odum, Little Rock, Pulaski Academy, $9,000; Avery Girouard, Little Rock, Pulaski Academy, $8,000; Brianna Staples, Kensett, Riverview High School, $7,000; Jedidiah Lightner, Fort Smith, Southside High, $6,000; Lydia Dunlap, Greenbrier, Greenbrier High, $3,000; McKenzie Allred, Hot Springs, Arkansas School for Math, Science and Arts, $3,000; Gracie Limmer, Little Rock, Mount St. Mary Academy, $3,000; Emily Clark, Centerton, Bentonville West High, $3,000; Aerial Haney, Hot Springs, Lakeside High School, $3,000

Film

Shreya Ramani, Rogers, Founders Classical Academy, $10,000; Maggie Davis, Little Rock, Central High, $9,000; Anna Bolding, North Little Rock, North Little Rock High, $8,000

Fashion

Alyse Briggs, North Little Rock, eStem High School, $10,000; Colleen Hill, Centerton, Bentonville High, $9,000; Zoe Seibert, Little Rock, Central High, $8,000.

The list of winners and samples of their work are on Thea Foundation's blog: theafoundation.org/blog-1.



