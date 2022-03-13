Osceola withstands Dumas run, captures 2nd crown in 3 years

HOT SPRINGS -- Dumas took an 11-point run into the third quarter of the Class 3A high school boys basketball championship game, and it seemed the Bobcats had delivered the early knockout punch after a defensive first-half struggle.

Osceola answered and pushed back harder.

Most Valuable Player Jerry Long engineered the decisive comeback with 10 of his 16 points in the second half and four steals, and the Seminoles marched to a 52-43 victory before a crowd of 4,134 at Bank OZK Arena.

Both teams finished the season 28-4. Dumas, led by Michael Reddick's 17 points and 8 rebounds, had won 9 of 10 going into the title game.

"My hat goes off to Osceola," eighth-year Bobcats Coach Larry Harris said. "They're a well-coached team. They came out and played hard. They stuck to the game plan. They executed down the stretch. They made a lot more plays than we did down the stretch. We played hard, but they just made a couple more plays down the stretch than we did."

Long had 4 steals in the second half, and his defense helped spark a transition game that got the Seminoles out of a 24-16 hole and into a 31-28 lead at quarter's end, when Terrance Nimmers beat the buzzer with a layup.

A putback by Cassidy Bullard, a dunk by A.J. Harris and a 3-point play by Jerry Long made it 38-28 with 6:52 left in the game.

"They're 12-deep," Harris said. "They send body after body after you all day long."

But Derrick Lee, who finished with 11 points, scored 5 of the Bobcats' next 9 points to pull them within 41-37 at the 3:35 mark. They got no closer.

"Maybe they got to us toward the end and we made some turnovers," Harris said. "Maybe we got a little tired. Sometimes, when you get tired, fatigue makes you make mistakes you wouldn't normally make."

Osceola led by as many as 11 points in the final 68 seconds, eventually wrapping up the school's sixth state championship and second in three years. The Seminoles shared the 2020 championship with Rivercrest after their final was canceled due to the onset of the covid-19 pandemic.

Both teams endured shooting woes as Osceola clung to leads of 10-6 through one quarter and 16-15 at halftime. Osceola started 4 for 23 from the floor, but finished 15 for 47 (31.9%), going 4 for 14 from the 3-point arc, and made 18 of 27 free throws (66.7%). Dumas, battling foul trouble in the first half, made 6 of 25 before the half and finished 17 for 55 (30.9%), including a 3-for-13 clip from the arc, but made only 6 of 13 free throws (46.2%).

The Seminoles had a 43-34 rebounding advantage, but their height did little to keep the smaller Bobcats from attacking the basket.

"The game plan was to play how we play," Michael Reddick said. "We weren't worried about height or anything."

Nimmers totaled 13 points and 5 rebounds, and Daylen Love had 10 points and 7 rebounds for the Seminoles. Joseph Jones added 6 points and 7 rebounds for the Bobcats.

Dumas was playing in its first title game since 2009. The Bobcats won titles in 1978 (also won the overall tournament that year), 1987, 1993 and 1994.

But the prospect of a return to Hot Springs is favorable for a team that only loses four seniors, including starter Kavion Beavers and Lee.

"The experience is mainly what got us here because none of us had been at this point in basketball," said Dumas sophomore Tommy Reddick, who had 4 points. "Now we know the things we can correct, we'll be ready to go again at it next year."

The postgame message from Harris was succinct.

"Keep your head up," he said. "You lost to a good team. There are a lot of teams that didn't make it this far. I'm just happy and blessed that we were fortunate to make it this far."

Kavion Beavers (32), Michael Reddick (1), Derrick Lee (2) and Billy Reddick (14) of Dumas react to a foul call against Osceola in the second quarter of Saturday's 3A state championship game in Hot Springs. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Billy Reddick of Dumas drives past Jerry Long of Osceola in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 3A state championship game in Hot Springs. Long was named Most Valuable Player. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

