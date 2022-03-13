100 years ago

March 13, 1922

TEXARKANA -- Enoch Green, a farmer living 12 miles southeast of Texarkana, was arrested yesterday on a warrant charging him with grand larceny. ... It is alleged that the defendant went to the home of T. C. Cranford, a neighbor farmer, and, in the absence of the family, did "unlawfully steal, take and carry away the personal property of T. C. Cranford, consisting of three apple trees, two English walnuts, two umbrella chinas and one grape vine, of the aggregate value of $40."

50 years ago

March 13, 1972

• The North Hills Jaycees of Sherwood have adopted a resolution "strongly endorsing" a mobile voter registration unit for Pulaski County, a goal of County Clerk Jerome Climer. Climer repeatedly has sought the help of County Judge Frank Mackey, to date without success. ... Vincent J. Marchese, president of the North Hills Jaycees, said his organization hoped by the resolution to "encourage other local organizations to join suit in persuading our county officials to reach a final decision in this matter."

25 years ago

March 13, 1997

• Amid hooting and hollering, state representatives voted for the second time in two years to outlaw smoking in the state Capitol, a proposal snuffed out by the state Senate in 1995. House Bill 1781 generated little debate Wednesday. But when the 83-7 vote by the Arkansas House of Representatives was declared official, nonsmoking members cheered and teased the smokers among them. "Better enjoy your last cigarette," shouted Rep. Courtney Sheppard, D-El Dorado. Rep. Charles Fuqua, R-Springdale, offered his best Dick Vitale impression. "It's over, baby!" Fuqua yelled to fellow freshman Rep. Martha Shoffner, D-Newport. Notwithstanding his enthusiasm, Fuqua later acknowledged the bill won't necessarily become law. "It'll never pass the Senate," Fuqua said, referring to the Senate's history of opposing bills aimed at banning smoking at the Capitol.

10 years ago

March 13, 2012

• Administrators and union representatives for the Pulaski County Special School District canceled plans to continue mediated negotiations over employee contract provisions Monday because of illness among the parties. The groups plan to resume discussions at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the offices of the Arkansas Education Association. It will be the fourth day of negotiations between the groups. At issue between district officials and the Pulaski Association of Classroom Teachers and the Pulaski Association of Support Staff are some $7 million in cuts in contract costs that district leaders say they need to balance the 2012-13 budget. The district is operating under state control without an elected school board.