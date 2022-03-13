OTHERS SAY: Read it and weep





Three consecutive chopped-up school years have had the expected effect on student learning. New research shows that growing numbers of kids are falling behind in reading, with Black and Hispanic as well as low-income and disabled children suffering the most. American public schools were no great shakes at literacy instruction before covid. Now we're in a full-blown educational emergency.

Among dozens of studies saying essentially the same thing: A new report by Amplify, a private curriculum and assessment company, says that the percentage of kindergarten students at highest risk for not learning to read rose from 29 percent in the middle of the 2019-20 school year to 37 percent two years later. According to a Virginia study, early reading skills hit a 20-year low last fall.

We don't know exactly how bad things are here in New York City because very few students took state assessment tests during the pandemic. But if we wait for a definitive diagnosis before intervening aggressively, it'll be too late.

Chancellor David Banks, correctly decrying the en vogue "balanced literacy" approach that failed far too many kids over far too many years is wisely pushing phonics-based instruction in the early years.

Banks should crunch the data and identify the schools, whether district-run or charter, that have had the most success in getting kids of all backgrounds reading, and reading well as early as possible. Share their techniques. Replicate them. As somebody once said, leave no child behind.