Police chief discusses department changes needed for future Fort Smith growth

FORT SMITH -- Police Chief Danny Baker said the Fort Smith Police Department needs an additional funding source to attract and maintain officers and keep pace as the city grows.

He explained recently how the May 24 city sales tax election results could help the department do just that.

Voters originally approved the 0.25% and 0.75% sales taxes in March 2012. If approved in this election, the 0.25% sales tax would be renewed for the Parks and Fire departments, and the 0.75% would fund the Police Department and repairs to the city's sewer system for eight years.

The Police Department would receive roughly 17% and the sewer about 83% of revenue generated by the 0.75% sales tax.

Future Fort Smith Chairman John Cooley said that since the Police Department wasn't included in the previous sales tax, Baker was asked to attend the group's meeting Monday to explain what that money could be used for.

Baker said he can't come out for or against the sales tax, but he can explain what the department's current needs and plans are, and how important a dedicated revenue source is in accomplishing those tasks.

Fort Smith is experiencing phenomenal growth in people moving to or visiting the city, and that increases demand for public safety, he said.

The department has had a steady number of police officers for years, and is now dealing with a national struggle to hire and maintain additional officers, Baker said. The department is advertising in larger cities to recruit officers, and it needs to increase salaries to retain them and be competitive with other agencies.

"We did a staffing analysis in 2020, and the result of that study said we needed 25 additional police officers and eight non-worn personnel, that would be dispatchers and clerical and that sort of thing," Baker said. "We're currently at 164 authorized, sworn police officers. We've not been at 164 for quite some time. The closest we came to filling that was in 2019. At the end of 2019 we came within five positions of having a fully filled department, and then 2020 happened. There's no other way to say that other than 2020 happened ,and all that came along with it. And at the height of our deficit, I think we had close to 40 vacancies."

The Police Department recently implemented a take-home vehicle program for officers who live in the city.

Baker said the program helps the department because it requires less mileage per vehicle and officers take better care of them. Eventually the department will need to replace vehicles. He said the department budgeted to purchase a $500,000 instant command vehicle this year to help with critical incidents such as the flooding in 2019 and is also hoping to reestablish the bicycle unit for pedestrian areas such as trails, as they can't be easily accessed by vehicles in an emergency.

"Because we are 100% general fund funded, we're at the mercy of the yearly budget cycle," Baker said. "We can't order cars until we know that the budget's been approved, and, by the time that happens, most all of the next year models are already claimed or bought up."

Baker said technology such as body cameras is another cost to the department, as it's required to store the videos from every officer even if they're filming the same incident. He said it's also costly to train officers on crime prevention and detection.

Fort Smith has a 9.5% sales tax rate, with 6.5% going to the state, 1% to Sebastian County, 1% for city streets and drainage, 0.25% split between the city's Fire and Parks departments and 0.75% split for city bonds and utilities.

The city entered into a consent decree in January 2015 with the U.S. Department of Justice, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality. Under the decree, Fort Smith agreed to repair and upgrade its sewer system after decades of sewage runoff into local waterways, including the Arkansas River.

The city agreed to spend "more than $200 million over the next 12 years" to upgrade its sewer collection and treatment.

The original decree deadline was Jan. 2, 2027, but the city said it couldn't afford to do all of the work by that date. The city was granted a five-year extension, moving the deadline to 2032.