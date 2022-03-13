Sections
Police investigate south Little Rock shooting that killed 1 person, wounded another

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:21 a.m.

Little Rock police were investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon in south Little Rock that killed one person and left another in critical condition, a police spokesman said.

Officers arrived at 1:07 p.m. at a crime scene in the 5000 block of West 65th Street, Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards said.

Edwards was not able to provide details about the two victims, including their ages and sex. He said he expected to release further information later Saturday, though none had been released as of 7:30 p.m.

