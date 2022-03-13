



The porches of three houses on South Arch Street provided the perfect setting for a Quapaw Quarter Association members-only Mardi Gras celebration March 1.

The event started at the Martin-Tunnah-Fulk house -- owned by Amber and Scott Jones. Guests mingled on the front lawn while enjoying Pat O'Brien's-style Hurricanes and light hors d'oeuvres.

The festivities moved a block down the street where next-door-neighbors Laura and Ed Sergeant and Marcella and Marvin Dalla Rosa welcomed guests to their porches and front lawns. The Dalla Rosas own the Kavanaugh House and the Sergeants own the Frank Gibb House.

Guests were welcomed by QQA Executive Director Patricia Blick (whose husband, David, was celebrating his birthday). She also introduced Scott Carter, public affairs and creative economy adviser for Mayor Frank Scott. Carter gave a fascinating -- and often side-splitting -- account of the history of Mardi Gras in Little Rock.

Did you know Mardi Gras celebrations in Little Rock were a big deal more than a century ago? Carter was able to piece it all together after scouring the archives of the Arkansas Democrat and the Arkansas Gazette and found the first reference to a Mardi Gras celebration in the Capital City in an 1840 story.

The Little Rock tradition died by the early 1900s when the "Great Flood, Great Drought and Great Depression seemed to be the final nail in the coffin of Mardi Gras," Carter said. Its rebirth was in 2010 with the first SoMa Mardi Gras parade.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal









Gallery: QQA members Mardi Gras Porch Party







