Port city faces Russian barrage





MARIUPOL, Ukraine -- Russian forces pounded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, shelling its downtown area as residents hid in a mosque and elsewhere to avoid the explosions. Fighting also raged in the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept up its bombardment of cities throughout the country.





Mariupol has endured some of the worst punishment since Russia invaded. Unceasing barrages have thwarted repeated attempts to get food, water and medicine to the city of 430,000 and to evacuate its trapped civilians. More than 1,500 people have died in Mariupol during the siege, according to the mayor's office, and the shelling has interrupted efforts to bury the dead in mass graves.

Talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire again failed Saturday, and while the U.S. announced plans to provide another $200 million to Ukraine for weapons, a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow could attack foreign shipments of military equipment.

Russian soldiers pillaged a humanitarian convoy that was trying to reach Mariupol and blocked another, a Ukrainian official said. Ukraine's military said Russian forces captured Mariupol's eastern outskirts, tightening the siege of the strategic port.

"They are bombing it [Mariupol] 24 hours a day, launching missiles. It is hatred. They kill children," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. Satellite images released Saturday by the company Maxar showed fires in parts of the city and extensive damage to apartments, homes and other infrastructure.





A journalist in Mariupol witnessed tanks firing on a nine-story apartment building and was with a group of hospital workers who came under sniper fire Friday. A worker shot in the hip survived, but conditions in the hospital were deteriorating: Electricity was reserved for operating tables, and people with nowhere else to go lined the hallways.

On their advance toward Mariupol, Russian forces captured the city of Volnovakha, with the mayor saying on the Telegram social media app that the city "no longer exists" after withering bombardments.

In Irpin, a suburb about 12 miles northwest of central Kyiv, bodies lay out in the open Saturday on streets and in a park.

"When I woke up in the morning, everything was covered in smoke, everything was dark. We don't know who is shooting and where," resident Serhy Protsenko said as he walked through his neighborhood. Explosions sounded in the distance. "We don't have any radio or information."

Zelenskyy encouraged his people to keep up their resistance.

"We do not have the right to let up our defense, no matter how difficult it may be," he said. Later Saturday, Zelenskyy reported that 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had died since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24.

Zelenskyy again criticized NATO's refusal to declare a no-fly zone over Ukraine and said the country has sought ways to procure air-defense assets, though he didn't elaborate. NATO has said that imposing a no-fly zone could lead to a wider war with Russia.





In areas that have come under the control of Russian forces, concerns grew that occupying soldiers were beginning to target individual Ukrainian officials.

The Ukrainian president has accused Russia of detaining Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Russian-occupied Melitopol, a city 119 miles west of Mariupol. The Ukrainian leader called on Russian forces to heed calls from demonstrators in the occupied city for the mayor's release.





Video footage shared on social media showed soldiers leading a figure with a hood over his head out of a building in the city. The incident prompted residents to gather in protest, chanting: "Bring back the mayor! Bring back the mayor!" and "Freedom to the mayor! Freedom to the mayor!" according to videos posted to social media.

In multiple areas around Kyiv, artillery barrages sent residents scurrying for shelter as air raid sirens wailed. Britain's Defense Ministry said Russian forces that had been massed north of the capital had edged to within 15 miles of the city center and spread out, likely to support an attempted encirclement.

A convoy of hundreds of people fleeing Peremoha, about 12 miles northeast of Kyiv, were forced to turn back under shelling by Russian forces that killed seven people, including a child, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Saturday. Moscow has said it would establish humanitarian corridors out of conflict zones, but Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of disrupting those paths and firing on civilians.

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said just nine of 14 agreed-upon corridors were open Saturday and that about 13,000 people had used them to evacuate around the country.

Ukraine's military and volunteer forces have been preparing for an all-out assault on the capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said Thursday that about 2 million people, half the metropolitan area's inhabitants, had left and that "every street, every house ... is being fortified."

Zelenskyy said Saturday that Russia would need to carpet-bomb Kyiv and kill its residents to take the city.

"They will come here only if they kill us all," he said. "If that is their goal, let them come."

NO RESOLUTION

French and German leaders spoke Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a failed attempt to reach a cease-fire. According to the Kremlin, Putin laid out terms for ending the war. For ending hostilities, Moscow has demanded that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO and adopt a neutral status; acknowledge the Russian sovereignty over Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014; recognize the independence of separatist regions in the country's east; and agree to demilitarize.

French officials said after the call that the Russian leader showed no desire to stop the war, adding that the conversation was "very frank and difficult." French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for an immediate cease-fire and "the end of the siege of Mariupol," where the situation is "devastating."

Russia's version of the call, however, described discussions among the leaders over the humanitarian situation in cities under siege from Russian troops, as officials continued to warn the West against providing more munitions aid to Ukrainians.

Putin "informed the leaders about the real state of affairs," the statement said. It accused the Ukrainian forces of the "grossest violation of the norms of international humanitarian law" without providing any evidence, including "placing heavy weapons in residential areas, near hospitals."

But the United States and other NATO countries are readying to step up their efforts to provide Ukraine with more weapons to fend off the invasion. President Joe Biden on Saturday authorized an additional $200 million in military aid, adding to the $350 million sent earlier this month.

U.S. officials said Friday that they were also discussing with European allies how to get heavier weapons to Ukraine, including sophisticated surface-to-air missiles capable of knocking Russian planes out of the sky.

But Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Saturday that his country could attack foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine. He said sending equipment is "an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets."

Zelenskyy told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday that he would be open to meeting Putin in Jerusalem to discuss an end to the war, but that there would first have to be a cease-fire. Bennett recently met in Moscow with Putin, who has ignored previous offers of talks from Zelenskyy.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

In Mariupol, the Ukrainian government said Saturday that the Sultan Suleiman Mosque was hit, but an unverified Instagram post by a man claiming to be the mosque association's president said the building was spared when a bomb fell about 750 yards away.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey said 86 Turkish citizens, including 34 children, were among the people who had sought safety in the mosque.

With the port's electricity, gas and water supplies knocked out, aid workers and Ukrainian authorities described an unfolding humanitarian catastrophe. The aid group Doctors Without Borders said Mariupol residents are dying from a lack of medication and are draining heating pipes for drinking water.

Russian forces have hit at least two dozen hospitals and medical facilities, according to the World Health Organization.

World leaders, including Pope Francis, called on Russia to end its invasion. "In the name of God, stop!" the pontiff posted on Twitter Saturday.

"Never war!" he wrote. "Think first about the children, about those who are deprived of the hope for a dignified life: dead or wounded children, orphans, children who play with the remnants of war."

The Russian invaders appear to have struggled far more than expected against Ukrainian fighters despite Russia's stronger military.

There has been a notable decrease in the past few days in the number of Russian military flights and air attacks in Ukraine, potentially signaling that Ukraine's air defenses are still effectively shooting down enemy planes, said a NATO official.

Thousands of soldiers on both sides are believed to have been killed along with many civilians, including at least 79 Ukrainian children, Ukraine's government says. At least 2.5 million people have fled the country, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

TROOPS DEPLOY

U.S. soldiers continued to deploy Friday to Europe, joining thousands already sent overseas to support NATO allies amid the Russian invasion.

About 130 soldiers from the 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, lined up with rucksacks inside a terminal at Hunter Airfield in Savannah, Ga., before marching outside and boarding their chartered flight. It departed amid gray skies and rain.

Republican U.S. Rep. Earl "Buddy" Carter of Georgia was among those in attendance. He was seen "fist-bumping" many of the soldiers as they boarded the plane.

The battalion's soldiers are in addition to the estimated 3,800 soldiers from the Army's 3rd Infantry Division who have deployed in recent weeks from nearby Fort Stewart, said Lt. Col. Lindsey Elder, the division's spokesperson.

Spec. Danton Belucio, who has served in the Army for three years, said he looked forward to going on his first deployment.

"I've always wanted to actually go on one to do something different," he said. "It makes me feel like I'm helping somebody."

Maj. Gen. Charles Costanza, the 3rd Infantry's commander, said recently that soldiers are being told to prepare for six months overseas, though deployments could be lengthened or shortened based on developments in Ukraine.

The Pentagon has ordered roughly 12,000 service members from various U.S. bases to Europe, with a couple of thousand more already stationed abroad and shifting to other European countries.

The soldiers' mission is to train alongside military units of NATO allies in a display of force aimed at deterring further aggression by Russia. The Pentagon has stressed that U.S. forces are not being deployed to fight in Ukraine.

Information for this article was contributed by Mstyslav Chernov, Yuras Karmanau, Felipe Dana, Andrea Rosa, Andrew Drake and staff members of The Associated Press; by David L. Stern, Siobhan O'Grady, Loveday Morris, Rick Noack, Karla Adam, Reis Theibault, Rachel Pannett, Timother Bella, Kim Bellware, Marisa Iati, May Ilyushina, Gerrit De Vynck and Ellen Nakashima of The Washington Post; and by Marc Santora, Michael Schwirtz and Michael Levenson of The New York Times.

Medical workers hold a newborn girl Alana close to her mother after a cesarian section at a hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. Alana's mother had to be evacuated from another maternity hospital and lost some of her toes after it was shelled. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



CORRECTS TO ZHOVTNEVYI DISTRICT INSTEAD OF ZHOVTENEYVI DISTRICT This multispectral satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a close up view of apartment buildings and fires with damage in the area of the Zhovtnevyi district in western Mariupol, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)



A smoke from shelling rises as a wreath of flowers is placed at a cemetery in Vasylkiv south west of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Russian forces appeared to make progress from northeast Ukraine in their slow fight to reach the capital, Kyiv, while tanks and artillery pounded places already under siege. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



A woman carries her cat near a destroyed bridge as she flees from her hometown on the road towards Kyiv, in the town of Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their home. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Ukrainians soldiers pass an improvised path under a destroyed bridge as they evacuate an elderly resident in Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their home. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Refugee that fled the war in Ukraine weeps at the Przemysl train station, southeastern Poland, on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Russian troops are pressing their offensive across Ukraine, pounding populated areas with artillery and airstrikes and deploying siege tactics honed in Syria and Chechnya — where opposing cities were reduced to rubble. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)



A Ukrainian serviceman walks near the position he was guarding in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Ukraine’s military says Russian forces have captured the eastern outskirts of the besieged city of Mariupol. In a Facebook update Saturday, the military said the capture of Mariupol and Severodonetsk in the east were a priority for Russian forces. Mariupol has been under siege for over a week, with no electricity, gas or water.(AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Ukraine’s military says Russian forces have captured the eastern outskirts of the besieged city of Mariupol. In a Facebook update Saturday, the military said the capture of Mariupol and Severodonetsk in the east were a priority for Russian forces. Mariupol has been under siege for over a week, with no electricity, gas or water. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Mariupol hospital with airstrike damage after the Russian attack in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)











