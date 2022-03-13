Pulaski County deputies arrest man charged in 2021 homicide

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies arrested a man Saturday morning who is charged with murder in a February 2021 shooting, according to an agency spokesman.

Officers arrested Larry Strom, 64, of North Little Rock, Lt. Cody Burk said. A warrant was issued for Strom's arrest Friday after a prosecutor had reviewed the case for some time.

Strom is charged in the Feb. 26, 2021, death of Donney Keith Ballew, 64, who deputies found shot and lying l in the road near 6004 Hudman Road in North Little Rock, which is listed as Strom's residence on an arrest report.

Investigators questioned a person who was detained immediately after the homicide, Lt. Robert Garrett said at the time of the investigation, but that person was released without charges.

Burk said it was likely that Strom was the person questioned after the shooting.

Prosecutors sometimes review shooting cases to determine if the killing was justified, and the person is not charged in the meantime.