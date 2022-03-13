‘Queen’ Aretha properly honored by singers, players

Was it worth waiting two years to hear Capathia Jenkins and Ryan Shaw pay "Tribute to the Queen of Soul"?

Absolutely.

Broadway veteran Jenkins and Grammy winner Shaw joined the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and conductor Geoffrey Robson on Saturday night at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall to honor Aretha Franklin, adding a few tributes to a few other soul icons.

Jenkins, who has appeared twice previously in orchestra pops concerts, was not only no surprise but lived entirely up to expectations as she took on the role of Aretha with knockout performances of Franklin hits -- "Chain of Fools," "I Say a Little Prayer," "R.E.S.P.E.C.T." and "(You Make Me Feel) Like a Natural Woman," not to mention Etta James' "At Last." She has a powerhouse voice worthy of the material, and added bits of warmth and wit to the performance.

The surprise, if there really is one, is Shaw, who is sufficiently flexible to have played Judas in "Jesus Christ Superstar," Stevie Wonder in "Motown the Musical" and the Soul of Michael Jackson in "Thriller Live."

He thrillingly channeled Wonder in "Isn't She Lovely," Otis Redding in "Try a Little Tenderness," Sam Cooke in "A Change Is Gonna Come," Ray Charles in Charles' soul-drenched rendition of "America the Beautiful" and Nat King Cole in "Unforgettable" (with Jenkins handling the Natalie Cole half of the posthumous duet).

Tributes to Franklin's gospel roots came in blow-us-out-the-door performances of a mashup of "What a Friend We Have in Jesus/Climbing Higher Mountains" and, to close the concert, "Amazing Grace."

A trio of backup singers from we-don't-know-where and the "Aretha Tribute Voices," a gospel choir of nearly a dozen locals shoehorned onto the stage behind the brass section (which was excellent tonight, by the way), supported the stars.

The program had a few more orchestral interludes than usual, including a "Salute to Ray Charles," "MacArthur Park" and, apparently only because Paul Simon praised Franklin's cover of it, "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

Jenkins, Shaw, Robson and the orchestra will r.e.p.e.a.t. the program at 3 p.m. today at Robinson, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Ticket information is available by calling (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or online at ArkansasSymphony.org.