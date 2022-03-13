Razorbacks to play Vermont in first round of NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play Vermont in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Razorbacks (25-8) are the No. 4 seed in the West Regional. Vermont, the No. 13 seed, won the America East Conference regular-season and tournament championships.

The Catamounts are 28-5 overall, finished 17-1 in league play and have not lost in regulation since Dec. 7 at Providence.

Arkansas and Vermont have never met in basketball.

The winner of the Arkansas-Vermont game will play Saturday in Buffalo against the winner of a game between Connecticut (23-9) and New Mexico State (26-6). Game times and TV designations have not been decided.

The winner of the second-round game could play No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco.

Arkansas is in the tournament for the second consecutive season. The Razorbacks advanced to the Elite Eight last season before a season-ending loss to eventual national champion Baylor.

The Catamounts are in the tournament for the first time in three seasons and eighth time since 2003.

Vermont has won 23 of its last 24 games, and the lone loss came at Hartford in overtime on Feb. 14. The Razorbacks have won 15 of their last 18.

The Catamounts won three games in their conference tournament by an average of 36.7 points and defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 82-43 in the championship game, which was played on Vermont’s home floor.

Vermont picked up a handful of postseason awards last week. Ryan Davis, a 6-8 forward, was named America East player of the year for the second consecutive season, 6-0 guard Aaron Deloney won the league’s sixth man of the year award, and John Becker was named the conference’s coach of the year.

Davis is averaging a team-best 17.2 points per game on 59.0% shooting and 42.3% from three-point range on 97 attempts. He is also second on the team in rebounding at 5.7 per game. Deloney added 7.7 points in 29 games off the bench.

Ben Shungu, a 6-2 guard, is the Catamounts’ second-leading scorer at 16.1 points per game. He has made a team-high 63 threes on 41.4% shooting beyond the arc.