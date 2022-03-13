Redemption is perfection for Bergman

HOT SPRINGS -- James Halitzka made no bones about how much pressure was saddled on his Bergman Lady Panthers this season after coming up a game shy of reaching the state final a year ago.

On Saturday, they relieved all of that tension while applying a little stress themselves in a runaway victory.

Maddi Holt scored 23 points and helped spearhead an overpowering effort defensively for the Lady Panthers, who finished off a wire-to-wire season with a 66-42 victory over Lamar to win the Class 3A girls championship at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

The junior guard, who scored 17 in the first half, was named the game's Most Valuable Player in an impressive showing for Bergman (43-0), which closed out its season of redemption the same way it began it -- with another double-digit win.

"They always say certain groups deserve this, but there's no more deserving group than this group," said Halitzka, whose team beat every team it faced this season by at least 10 points. "The time they put in outside of school is on another level, and it's great when you see that pay off.

"Last year, they were so close and fell short, and this year, they made it all the way through."

Last season, the Lady Panthers were knocked out by eventual champ Mayflower 63-49 in the semifinals after reeling off 31 consecutive victories. But they sealed the deal Saturday in emphatic fashion to win the program's first title.

Kara Ponder had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Karsen Edwards contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for Bergman, which went 24 of 43 (55.8%) from the field. Defensively, the Lady Panthers forced just four turnovers but created havoc at every turn with a constant on-ball attack that made it hard for the Lady Warriors to get into any kind of comfort zone.

Lamar (31-3) connected on 5 of 14 shots (35.7%) in a first quarter that ended in a 12-12 tie but hit just 10 of 38 field goals (26.3%) for the remainder of the game.

"We competed in the first quarter, but when shots didn't go in, we just struggled," Lamar Coach Brandon Schluterman said. "[Bergman] was tied to our shooters so they were going to make us drive and finish, and we weren't successful when we were trying to finish. But we didn't shoot the ball well at all to be honest.

"Obviously, when the scoreboard doesn't change in our favor, we get a little down, and that's human nature. But physically and defensively, they're just so solid. ... We just ran into a really good team, and they've been good all year long."

The Lady Warriors, who had success finding Karley Williams inside for baskets in the first quarter, took their first lead of the game, 15-14, when Morgan Cochran drained a three-pointer from the corner with 7:15 left in the second quarter but went cold afterwards. The Lady Warriors missed seven straight shots and didn't score again until 1:09 remained before halftime.

Bergman, on the other hand, got into a rhythm behind Holt. She answered Cochran's three with a sweeping layup to start a 13-1 run. She later buried a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Panthers a 32-20 lead at the half.

"You can tell we came out nervous just like everyone usually does," Halitzka said. "Then towards the end of the first quarter, you can tell we'd shaken that out some, especially in the beginning of the second. That first timeout that we got in the second, you can tell that we were ready to go.

"We're so hard to get around when we locked down and playing good defense. They put some pressure on [Lamar] and made every basket tough for them."

Lamar's shooting issues persisted in the third quarter. The Lady Warriors hit one of their first 10 shots, and second-chance opportunities were virtually nonexistent because of the job Bergman was doing on the glass.

The Lady Panthers took a 45-26 lead into the fourth quarter but pushed that advantage to 59-33 by the 3:54 mark after hitting six of their first seven attempts, with all six of those buckets coming from a different player. As a matter of fact, nine players scored in the fourth for Bergman, including Holt.

"Lamar is a great team, and I knew I had my team behind me," she said. "I knew that if I couldn't do it, they could."

Shae Taylor had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists, Bailee Cowell ended with nine points and Williams followed with eight points for Lamar, which was outrebounded 33-25.