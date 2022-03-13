Remembering Ken Duberstein

My friend Ken Duberstein, who spent just over 200 days as President Ronald Reagan's final White House chief of staff, passed away March 2. His was one of the shortest tenures of any White House chief, yet his influence was among the greatest, not only for the president he served, but for every administration that followed.

Even in these quarrelsome partisan times, Ken was well-liked and admired by Republicans, Democrats, and reporters alike. What was his secret? As I reflect on the memory of a man I'll deeply miss, four traits stand out, with lessons for us all.

First, humility.

Ken's service in the White House chief's office, first as deputy to Howard Baker and then in the lead role, was actually his second tour of duty; he'd spent two years heading legislative affairs at the Reagan administration's start, and since 1983 had been enjoying a thriving private sector career.

In 1987, when he was asked to come back, the administration was struggling. The president's approval ratings had sunk after the Iran-Contra scandal, and as Ken put it, Reagan "wasn't simply a lame duck, but many people thought of him as a 'dead duck.'"

Some might have questioned the rewards in taking the job under these circumstances, but Ken wasn't focused on personal glory. He believed that helping the president deliver a productive final chapter was the right thing for the nation. His work as chief was never about him; it was about the public interest. Ken measured success not in his own achievements, but in what he could help others achieve.

Second, integrity.

Ken felt a duty to paint what he called "a full canvas" for the president, with all "the ups and downs, the nuances, the realities" that might entail. As he liked to say, he'd been hired to be the president's "reality therapist," and that required honesty, steadfastness, and mutual trust.

Unlike many White House staffers, he pledged never to write a memoir.

And Ken's uprightness distinguished all his dealings, in government and out. He knew that getting the facts right and being straight with one another are keys not only to good public policy, but to a functioning society.

He also knew that loyal relationships require time and tending--something I was privileged to experience firsthand as a member of the bipartisan lunches Ken regularly hosted among current and former chiefs of staff and as a frequent recipient of his wise counsel. Ken's sharp judgment was matched only by his generosity in sharing it. He combined deep insight with common sense, always delivered with great empathy and good will.

Third, and relatedly, Ken instinctively looked for common ground. As he observed in 2009, "We only have one president at a time, and we need in all of our daily tasks to do and remember what is right for the country."

During the presidential transitions from Carter to Reagan, and later from Reagan to George H.W. Bush, Ken's view was "the homework ... was teamwork." Throughout his career, both in government and as a lobbyist, he emphasized bipartisanship, valuing cooperation and compromise over conflict.

Finally, Ken was fueled by joy. He loved what he did, and why he did it.

As the son of a teacher and a fundraiser for the Boy Scouts, Ken described himself as "always attracted to making systems work." And from his start as a Capitol Hill intern, driving Sen. Jacob Javits' car, to his days on Air Force One with President Reagan, he believed in the nobility of public service and policymaking.

I saw it in our many speaking appearances together as former chiefs. I'll always remember leaving the NBC studio with Ken at 1 a.m. after our spirited joint commentary on election night 2000, neither of us yet knowing who'd won. And no matter how many panels we sat on together, his eyes lit up every time he shared the story of being in Berlin as President Reagan delivered the era-defining line: "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

Just as Ken found joy in work, he took great joy in life. Relentlessly energetic, he served as an adviser and board member to numerous endeavors, from the television show "The West Wing" to the Kennedy Center, where, as a lifetime trustee, he worked closely with my wife Donna. He adored his family and most of all his cherished wife, the former Jaquelyn Fain. And he had a great laugh, whether he was the person hearing a joke or sharing it.

One of Ken's favorite cracks was that he was 6 foot 4 when he went into the White House and 5 foot 9 when he came out. But for those of us who knew him, Kenneth M. Duberstein was a giant.

And though some may doubt there is room for people like him in today's polarized political arena, I suspect Ken would encourage us to keep our spirits up, and keep seeking to move our country forward, together.

May his memory be a blessing.

Thomas F. "Mack" McLarty III, who served as White House chief of staff, counselor, and special envoy for the Americas under President Bill Clinton, is chairman of McLarty Companies in Little Rock and McLarty Associates, an Ankura Company in Washington, D.C.