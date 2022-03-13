Police beat: Report: Arrest made after wreck on I-40

Report: Arrest made

after wreck on I-40

The Arkansas State Police arrested a man who was found to be intoxicated and in possession of drugs and guns after a wreck on Interstate 40 on Friday night, according to an arrest report.

A trooper investigating the incident about 9 p.m. noticed that Matthew Pipkin, 22, of Memphis seemed to be intoxicated and had parked his vehicle in a lane of traffic, the report said.

The trooper handcuffed Pipkin and found a bottle with three hydrocodone pills on his person, as well as marijuana, a Glock 19X pistol, a "Draco" AK-47-style pistol and three bottles of promethazine syrup in his vehicle, according to the report.

Pipkin faces two felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and a drug possession count -- in addition to several misdemeanors.

Felon found to have

firearm, police say

Jacksonville police on Friday afternoon arrested a man who they said was a felon with a gun, according to an arrest report.

During a traffic stop shortly before 5 p.m., an officer smelled marijuana from a vehicle that Donald Havens, 55, of Lonoke was driving, the report said.

A search of the vehicle yielded a Savage .22 rifle in the back seat, the report said. Havens is a felon and cannot legally own a gun, according to authorities. He is charged with possession of a firearm by certain persons, a felony.

Deputy says woman

reached for his gun

A Pulaski County sergeant Saturday used his Taser on a woman who was punching him and another deputy and reaching for one of their weapons, according to an arrest report.

Deputies determined that 28-year-old Adriann Wright of North Little Rock was the aggressor in a domestic battery call and took her outside, away from her children, to be arrested around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the report states.

Wright broke away and tried to run from the authorities, then fought with the deputy who caught her, punching him in the face and head, according to the report. A sergeant arrived to help subdue Wright, and the deputy said he felt her reaching for his gun, prompting the sergeant to use his Taser on her.

Wright was arrested and is charged with two felony battery charges and three misdemeanors -- domestic battery, resisting arrest and fleeing.