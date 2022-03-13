Saucer Magnolia, Mahonia and Winter Honeysuckle





Magnolia soulangeana, commonly called saucer or tulip magnolia, tulip tree and Japanese is a hybrid magnolia resulting from a cross of Magnolia denudata and Magnolia liliflora is not the smartest plant in our landscape--a week of warm weather and it is sure spring is here, so flowers can get zapped by cold weather, which has happened twice this year already. Early open blooms already were hit by the cold snap two weeks ago and more were hit Friday. Luckily, they do bloom over a period of several weeks, so there should still be some undamaged buds that will open. This deciduous magnolia is stunning in bloom, because there is no dilution from foliage, since they finish flowering before leaves appear. Flowers come in a wide array of pink colors and some whites. Newer varieties, (of which I have one)





are a bit wiser--and later blooming. ‘Black Tulip’ has dark burgundy-violet flowers and bloom a bit later. ‘Lennei’ and ‘Lennei Alba’ (pink and white) will also bloom a bit later as will ‘Verbanica’ with rosy, pink flowers. Planting them on an eastern exposure can also help delay early blooms. Give it room to grow as it can grow 25-30 feet tall and wide at maturity.





Mahonia bealei – Oregon Grape Holly or Leatherleaf mahonia





are both common names for this evergreen, multi-stemmed shrub. Native from British Columbia to Oregon, it is a shade loving, winter blooming shrub with spiny, holly-like leaves. The fragrant yellow clusters of blooms appear from February through March depending on our winter season.





Following bloom, clusters of blue-black fruit appear.





The birds do like them and can drop the seeds, where other plants can follow. A few people consider them invasive. I have had two on the east side of my yard for years, but no others have appeared. They are a welcome spot of color and are far enough removed that the thorny leaves don’t pose a problem.

Winter honeysuckle – Lonicera frangrantissima





is an old-fashioned shrub in the southern landscape. Again, in some areas it can be aggressive, but not like Japanese honeysuckle or Mackii honeysuckle.





I have seen hedges of it in central Arkansas with no new plants nearby.





It is not the most show-stopping plant in the landscape with scruffy foliage and small blooms, but when they flower the fragrance is amazing. Plant one near a bedroom window or to the side of your yard where it gets as much sunlight as possible. It is semi-evergreen—thus the scruffy appearance in late winter, but it is easy to grow.