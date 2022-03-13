Segregated Maryland school gets new lease on life





Using crepe paper, my mother, Constance Williams, and a few girls made flowers and dresses in preparation for Havre de Grace Colored High School's May Day celebration in the late 1940s. The festival's centerpiece of dancing around the maypole as they braided a colorful pattern captivated a young Constance. "It sometimes was cold," but it didn't matter, says the 89-year-old, her face alight as she talks. "I thought it was the most beautiful thing."

May Day is my mother's favorite memory from her time attending the segregated school in the mismatched buildings at the corner of Stokes and Alliance streets. During my own childhood, she and my father, the late Joseph Williams Sr. — both members of Havre de Grace Colored High School in Havre de Grace, Md., Class of '51 — told stories to my sisters and me that bordered on legend. Harlem Renaissance poet Langston Hughes once lectured my dad's English class and gave him a book of poems. I envied their experience: I attended a suburban, predominantly white high school in the suburbs.

My parents rarely spoke of the hardships that went along with education in the Jim Crow era, like the secondhand desks and tattered textbooks, the basement science lab or the grassy vacant lot with homemade bleachers serving as the school gymnasium. "I loved being there," my mother says. "I was proud to graduate from there. The cohesiveness and the closeness made you feel like you belonged."

Similar to other segregated schools across the nation, Havre de Grace Colored High School faded into disuse following the 1954 Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, desegregating public schools. The buildings became a physician's suite, relegating what was once a treasure of Black Havre de Grace to a historical footnote.

But the school and its long, proud history have been resurrected and returned to the community as a museum and community event space, thanks to an alumnus' determined daughter. Havre de Grace Colored High School has joined a growing national list of formerly segregated institutions finding new life. Ongoing or recently completed grassroots projects have been pursued in Atlanta, St. Louis, Baltimore, Delaware, Alabama, Virginia, Western Maryland, North Carolina and Florida.

ORAL HISTORIES

Like me, Patricia Cole, 62, grew up hearing stories from her late father, James Bernard Cole, Class of '49, which inspired her in 2011 to gather almost a dozen of her father's former classmates for an impromptu reunion — the school's first. It sparked a connection that came in handy several years later when the building came up for sale in 2016. "I said to myself, 'We have to save the school,'" recalls Cole, a former Army colonel who lives in Virginia. Preservation matters to her because "a lot of people don't understand and know the African American experience, not only here in Harford County, but in the country."

Brett Leggs, executive director of the National Trust for Historic Preservation's African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, explains that reimagined segregated schools not only preserve Black history, but also act as sites of conscience for white people in the Black Lives Matter era. In such spaces, he says, the unvarnished truth of the Black experience in America is revealed, which can foster reconciliation, dialogue and healing.

In 2012, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately funded nonprofit organization, published a guide to restoring Rosenwald Schools, a network of schools built between the early 1910s and the mid-1920s that were designed to combat Black illiteracy in the rural South (including Arkansas). The initiative was the product of a partnership between philanthropist Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington, the legendary educator and civil rights activist. While many schools are gone, the guide says, "there is a growing interest in the history and preservation of existing structures. Once again communities are coming." To Leggs, restoring previously segregated institutions helps tell "remarkable" stories about the Black community's determination to educate their children despite high obstacles and low expectations.

Telling that story involves revisiting a painful era, one in which society treated the education of Black children as little more than an afterthought. In 1910, Havre de Grace's Black community scraped together enough resources to build a white clapboard, one-room elementary school, among a handful of segregated primary schools in Harford County. In the early 1900s, Black children's education in the area ended in the seventh or eighth grade, depending on where they lived. To get a high school diploma, parents sent their children to Baltimore, Delaware or even Philadelphia if they had the means.

A HIGH SCHOOL IS BORN

In the 1930s, a coalition of Black parents, teachers, civic leaders and white state lawmakers established Havre de Grace Colored High School, the county's first secondary school for Black children. With the addition of a nondescript, one-story brick annex to the one-room schoolhouse, the new high school quickly became a source of pride for the Black community, seen as the best tool for their children's advancement.

Isaac Cole, Class of '51 and a family friend, got the message that education was critically important — loud and clear from his mother. "Teachers were revered, because they did the educating," says Isaac, 88, a retired mathematician, a smile in his voice. "If the teacher said something, then, that was that." Isaac (no relation to Patricia Cole) remembers when a teacher called him to account for earning a B on an exam — for him, an underachievement. He also recalls listening to lectures by Hughes, a college friend of Leon S. Roye, the high school's first and only principal.

Although interest has been rekindled in preserving segregated schools, coming up with the money to do it has been a challenge, Leggs says. News accounts report many of the schools need extensive repairs, and while federal and state grants help, they often aren't enough. "As a profession, we have preserved places associated to white men, and a Eurocentric history, or places that are considered architecturally significant," he says. "As a result, places associated with a Black experience or the vernacular architecture of Black communities [have] been undervalued and underfunded."

In Havre de Grace's case, the converted buildings went on sale for $800,000 — far more than Patricia Cole could raise by the sale date. The owners — three sisters who had inherited the property from their late father, physician Gunther Hirsch — agreed to donate it to Cole's nonprofit foundation created for the conservation if she could pay the $153,000 mortgage.

Like the school founders, Cole made a way out of no way. Harford County Executive Barry Glassman donated $50,000 of his own money. "Harford Mutual Insurance Group contributed $10,000 immediately, and kicked in an additional $17,000 over the next few years," Cole says. The rest of the balance came by various fundraising efforts: phone banks, silent auctions and T-shirt sales, along with events like a gumbo dinner and a wine and jazz festival. With help from the architecture department at Morgan State University, and donations of photos, diplomas, books, documents and other artifacts from alumni, the Havre de Grace Colored School Foundation opened to the public in spring 2019.

HURDLES TO JUMP

But the work is far from complete, Cole says. While some parts of the building have been restored, like the renovation of the century-old basement, the entire property needs an overhaul, including a new air conditioning system. She estimates the cost will be somewhere close to $2 million — a fundraising marathon with no obvious finish line.

The journey is too critical to stop now, Cole says. The restored Havre de Grace Colored High School, she explains, tells the story of why Black families saw education as such a precious commodity. "It was always important to African Americans," she says, "because it was always denied."



