Sorority celebrates postponed silver anniversary





After two postponements due to covid-19, the women of the Central Arkansas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. finally celebrated the chapter's silver anniversary with a March 5 gala at the Venue at Westwind in North Little Rock. Shirley Inkton, chapter president, also served as general chairman. Martie Hamilton co-chaired.

Tamika Edwards -- special adviser to the chief executive officer of Central Arkansas Water -- was the speaker for the event, which featured a sit-down dinner and a program whose mistress of ceremonies was Marlisa Goldsmith of KTHV, Channel 11.

Backed by a band, Tawanna Campbell provided entertainment as well as post-program dancing opportunities.

Turning 25 in 2021, the Central Arkansas Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta was chartered Nov. 9, 1996, at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, targeting younger Deltas not affiliated with a graduate chapter and providing programs for beneficiaries in Central Arkansas counties. The chapter now boasts 145 members. Programs and initiatives, in conjunction with the sorority's Five-Point Programmatic Thrust, include the Dorisene Wallace-Hill Scholarship.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









Gallery: Delta Sigma Theta Alumnae Chapter Silver Anniversary







