Education notebook: State board chief talks about covid Graduation rates given for district Career event set for school seniors

State board chief

talks about covid

Ouida Newton of Leola, chairman of the Arkansas Board of Education, on Thursday acknowledged the two-year anniversary of the covid-19 pandemic onset in the state.

"Education in Arkansas changed from that day on," Newton said.

"I just didn't want the day to go by without recognizing the stress that happened, the loss that happened," she said, listing the loss of life as well as the loss of learning and the adjustments families have had to make.

She said she was thankful for the response and hard work shown by many over the past two years.

"It was also an opportunity ... to show how resilient we are, to show how innovative we are. So many ... stepped up and made a way for students to keep getting the education they need," Newton said.

Graduation rates

given for district

The Little Rock School District's four-year high school graduation rate was 79.5% for the Class of 2021, but individual high schools in the district had graduation rates that were better than 85%, with one topping 95%.

That's according to data from the Arkansas Report Card released this month. But how can that be?

The state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education said the district graduation rate is lower than the average of the high schools because of how district-adjusted cohort rates are calculated and because of the reconfiguration of high schools within the district for 2021.

J.A. Fair and McClellan high schools were closed and Hall High opened as a new magnet school. Southwest High and West School of Innovation were new schools in 2021.

Students who were at the old schools and expected to graduate in 2021 are not counted in the individual, new schools' graduation rates because they were not part of the new schools.

But to ensure all students are accounted for -- regardless of school reconfigurations -- all students who were expected to graduate in 2021 are counted in the district's graduation calculation.

"This can result in a lower rate for the district than for any of the schools, yet it ensures every student is accounted for in the adjusted cohort for each year," the state agency said.

Career event set

for school seniors

The Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce is hosting what is called a Be Pro Be Proud Draft Day for high school seniors and employers Tuesday and Wednesday at Jonesboro High School.

The Be Pro Be Proud Draft Day is designed to pair more than 200 students who are qualified and interested in skilled trade careers with potential employers.

The event is described as a new style career event in which Northeast Arkansas employers and technically skilled students will be "strategically matched."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and more than 30 companies are participating in the event intended to fast-track students to employment.