COLLEGE SPORTS

UCA has cancellations, alterations

The University of Central Arkansas' baseball, softball, beach volleyball and football teams were all impacted by the snow and cold weather.

On Saturday, the baseball game against Creighton in Conway, the softball game against Southeastern Louisiana in Memphis, and the beach volleyball dual match in Clarksville, Tenn., against Tennessee-Chattanooga and Austin Peay were all cancelled.

Football called off two spring practices with Saturday's practice to be rescheduled for a later date.

The UCA baseball team returns to action today, hosting Tennessee-Martin at 2 p.m. at Bear Stadium.

-- Adam Cole

GOLF

ASU women win in Utah

The Arkansas State University women's team had three golfers finish in the top five Saturday as the Red Wolves won the Lady Thunderbird Invitational at Sunbrook Golf Course in St. George, Utah.

Arkansas State turned in the lowest team round for the second consecutive day, shooting a 4-over 292 to finish at 25-over 889. Seattle University was second with an 890 total, followed by Oral Roberts (904), South Dakota State (906) and Weber State (908).

ASU's Olivia Schmidt and Kayla Burke finished in a tie for third place individually at 4-over 220. Both shot 2-over 74 on Saturday. It was the best finish in Burke's career, while Schmidt earned her fourth top-five finish in eight events this season. Charlotte Menager tied for fifth place after shooting a 1-over 73 on Saturday to finish with a 5-over 221.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services