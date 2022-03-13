Suspect in wreck is jailed, police say

A Pine Bluff man suspected of fleeing the scene of an early Friday wreck with a 10-month old baby surrendered to police that evening.

Tobias Wilson, 32, was booked into the Dub Brassell Detention Center at 10:18 p.m. on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident, hours after a "be on the lookout," or BOLO, alert was issued against him.

Wilson was spotted fleeing with 10-month-old Trinity Wilson from a vehicle crash in the area of West 28th Avenue in Pine Bluff that occurred at about 4 a.m. Friday, authorities said. The child's mother was injured in the crash, according to police Detective Keith Banks.

The Arkansas State Police issued a missing child advisory for Trinity on social media at 11 a.m. Friday and 38 minutes later reported her as being found safe. Banks said Trinity was "technically" in foster care but was with the mother on a trial basis before the crash. Trinity is now said to be in the care of the Department of Human Services.

Banks said Tobias Wilson told police that he would surrender at 3 p.m. but he never showed up, prompting the BOLO alert.

Police Chief Lloyd Franklin said retired police Sgt. Lynn Wright encouraged Wilson to surrender to police. Detective Jason Boykin then booked him into the jail that evening, Franklin added.