Ten Points To The Ozarks: Wizard Way brings magic back to Fayetteville

FAQ

Wizard Way of the Ozarks

WHAT — Wizard Way of the Ozarks (formerly DiaCON Alley), Fayetteville’s homegrown ALFiE award-winning festival, celebrates all things wizards, witches, fantastical beasts, and all inspired by the “boy who lived,” with events, costumes, vendors, magical food and drinks, gaming, escape rooms, live music and more.

WHEN —10 a.m. to 5 pm. March 19-20

WHERE — Fayetteville Town Center on the Fayetteville square

COST — VIP tickets for both days are $60; general admission weekend passes are $40; tickets for Saturday only are $25

INFO — wizardwayoftheozarks.com

BONUS — A schedule of events is available at wizardwayoftheozarks.com/2022-schedule.html.

Calling all wizards, witches and magic-loving muggles! The Wizard Way of the Ozarks is finally back. The Fayetteville square will transform into a mystical landscape for the ALFiE-awarding winning festival from 1o a.m. to 5 p.m. March 19-20.

There will be plenty of food and drink this year, including the fan favorite bubbly, creamy "Butterbrew." Confections by Cunningham will be returning to the festival for the second year with "wizard and magical-themed sugar cookies, cocoa bombs, glitter bombs and mini cookie cakes," cookie dealer Natalie Cunningham says. BeaverTails of NWA and Smōk'd TX BBQ food trucks will be there, too.

Merchants' Alley will feature local vendors. Staci Bell, one of the organizers for Wizard Way of the Ozarks, shares that Dela Deville's Vintage will be there.

"Dela is a huge Harry Potter nerd! She has a brick and mortar shop in Springdale and sells vintage and vintage-inspired clothing and accessories. She usually has a lot of pieces inspired by fandom culture, including a lot of Harry Potter stuff," says Bell.

Wands will be able to choose their handlers too. Sir Leonidas Humphrey of Wizards Ware Wands (read more about his incredible backstory at wizardswarewands.com) will have wands for sale and will lead a wand handling class. Fisher's Fantastical Wands, whom Bell describes as "a family of wandmakers from close by in Oklahoma that create rough hewn wands amongst other bits and bobs," will also be there. She adds that "Mr. Fisher walks about and does magic tricks and the others bring lots of fun like table top Quidditch and cornhole to the mix!" Also featured in the alley will be Tonia's Terrific Totes, created by Tonia Flynn, whom Bell describes as "an English transplant who makes spectacular bags, totes, scrunchies, headbands, all with bespoke HP-themed hardware and beautiful unique fabrics all fandom inspired" things. Chaser's Corner, helmed by Matt Niccum -- "a talented local prop maker who is known by the kilt he wears at the event" -- will share "all manner of hand-hammered copper jewelry, death eater masks, wands, and much more," Bell says.

Entertainers for the weekend will include Steven Cox and his son Warren Cox of Super Science NWA.

"Wizard's Way is going to be this wonderful thing gathering of people," Steven Cox says, adding that this will be the third year to provide magical science "edutainment" at the convention. "We're up there in our lab coats, you know we're in our track shoes, our sneakers, because we go all over the place ... it's almost like an hour aerobics workout." (Learn more about Super Science NWA at www.super-sci.com.) "He shows all sorts of science and chemistry experiments that involve things that look pretty magical," Bell adds.

"Raptor Rehab of Central Arkansas has partnered with us the last two years to provide educational shows about their raptors, including owls. [Rodney Paul] and his team bring an assortment of owls, hawks, and other raptors. They try to save and rehabilitate all they can, but they do have some animals that cannot be released back to the wild that they use for education," Bell explains.

A magical item scavenger hunt, house sorting, wand dueling, a costume contest, wizard duels and more will fill out the weekend. For those who need a break in the action, or just like a little friendly competition, gaming rooms will offer tabletop gaming. There will also be escape rooms for brave witches, wizards and muggles. Bell says that they "debuted one in 2019 which was themed after an escape from wizard prison. This year we have one modeled after escaping detention from a certain temporary headmistress who wears pink and shall not be named. This can have up to four people attempting at a time. We also have another five-minute, one-person escape room modeled after Escaping the Judgement at the Wizengamot. You decide what got you there -- are you a wrongly accused wizard or a death eater? It involves having to figure out how to escape a seven-foot cage."

Wizard Way of the Ozarks is an inclusive, all ages event and will donate proceeds to a local nonprofit, as they have done in the past.

"We chose Asbell Elementary [this year] because they don't currently have an active PTO, which means they don't currently get a lot of the same opportunities that some other schools in the district do," Bell says. "Children's well being, education and literacy are some of our top priorities in choosing a nonprofit to donate to. In giving the proceeds to Asbell, the funding will directly support extensions in curriculum such as field trips, materials, STEM programs, Positive Behavior Intervention Supports, and other various areas the kids may not have access to."

Yummy, magical inspired treats will be offered at this year's festival. Confections by Cunningham will be returning to the festival this year. Also offering delicious dishes are food trucks, BeaverTails Mobile and Smōk'd TX BBQ. (Courtesy Photo)



Expecto Fun! The Wizard Way of the Ozarks is finally back! Fayetteville Square will transform into a mystical landscape of local makers, performers, costumes and all paying homage to the beloved Harry Potter series of books and films. The ALFiE-awarding winning festival will be March 19-20 at the Fayetteville Town Square. (Courtesy photo)



Costumes are essential to the Wizard Way of the Ozarks. Seen here are Queenie Goldstein, Mrs. Weasley and Sybill Trelawney. A cosplay contest for adults, groups and children is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Main Stage. (Courtesy Photo)



Which Hogwarts house do you belong to? The sorting hat chooses a house for this adorable Potterhead during a previous Wizard Way of the Ozarks. (Courtesy photo)

