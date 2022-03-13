Thank you, Pine Bluff

On Nov. 1, 2015, I was given the blessed opportunity to come to Pine Bluff, Arkansas. I had never stepped foot in the state before, nor had I ever heard of the city. Because my denomination is international, my pastoral career brought me to this place.

I was born and raised in the Bay Area of Northern California, and this was the largest geographic move of my lifetime. With a wife, a 12-year-old daughter (who is now 18 and near graduation), and an elderly parent to care for, I was keenly aware that this move would be a major shift in our lives; however, my wife and I had prayed about the opportunity to come, and we felt the call of the Lord telling us, "Go."

The call to go brought us to St. John AME Church on the corner of Cherry and Pullen, a historic leader in the community for over 150 years. It was there, with the people of St. John, that I and my family would find the Lord's confirmation that we had made the right choice.

Being the pastor of St. John allowed me the privilege of not only shepherding a great congregation but provided me inroads to the heart of Pine Bluff. We found Pine Bluff to be a close-knit community where almost everyone knew someone in the city. People waved when you drove by and spoke to you in passing -- social norms that I had not experienced, but they were such a refreshing change.

When asked, people would say to us, "Where did you come from," which was quickly followed with, "so, what made you come here?" At first these consistent questions made me uncomfortable, but I realized in short order that many people didn't realize the gem that they lived in. Whether it was your neighbors being city government officials, other churches supporting your church or schools and community organizations working hard to support children, Pine Bluff loves its people.

There were so many people that were just genuinely kind and wanted the best for the city, that it was never hard to begin a conversation about working for the good of Pine Bluff. Everyone had an idea, a business or an organization that was trying to do its part to uplift their respective communities.

That is not often seen anywhere in the country, no matter what size a city may be. From kindergarten to the colleges, teachers and administrators in Pine Bluff worked hard to address more than just their students' education.

Police officers attempt to do more than just protect and serve. The hospital, medical facilities and nursing homes were extended family members, and in many cases were members of someone's family in the city. Government officials were constantly asking themselves and their constituencies questions about how to develop of the city. And there is a burgeoning group of youth and young adults that are ready to lead with their creative ideas, energy and tech savvy. They are looking for ways to support Pine Bluff with their gifts, their voices and leverage to make a positive difference.

From the purview of a pastor, I always wondered, "Is it well with our soul?" I preached, taught and administrated around that question – as so many of my colleagues still do – looking to God to provide answers. There is so much to be done, and if it is done together, I believe the power of God gives us everything we need to repair what is broken and rise to another level. Together. That is the blessing and the call of God for the church and the community. Together.

We may never return to the city we once were, but Pine Bluff can rise to a new level, together. When we came together to serve, to pray, to grieve and to heal, I believe God was in the midst of it. I could not have been with a better people than the members of St. John, who quickly became our permanent family. They helped us raise our daughter, they housed us, fed us, came to check on us, supported us and worked with us. But that wasn't all. They drew the community together to do the same work for members, non-members, people in need, the young, the old, the sick, students, teachers, businesses and community organizations. This was and remains the way St. John loved its city, its church and its pastor.

As the church has now called us to a new assignment back on the West Coast, we thank you, Pine Bluff. I hope we served you to the honor of the name of Christ Jesus. As we trusted the call of God to come to Pine Bluff, we yield to that same will as we depart.

The only distance for us will only be in miles, but never in love. Our first love is to God, next for the St. John, but certainly for Pine Bluff. Love is what remains and what I will remember about Pine Bluff; because we weren't the only church, school, business or politician that loved the city in their own way.

Were there challenges within the city? Certainly. Are there still mountains to climb and valleys to go through? Indeed. However, it is the genuine love that I experienced in Pine Bluff that gives me hope -- not just for a brighter future, but for a better day today. I close with the words of Paul's letter to the Church at Rome, "Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another."

To the church, people and city that loved us, let love be all that remains between us. Thank you for allowing us to serve in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. Amen!

The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the former pastor of St. John AME Church in Pine Bluff.