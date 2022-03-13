The lion you want to hug





"Your name came up on the Senate floor this morning," a message informed me Tuesday afternoon.

I was casually interested in which of the usual Republican suspects had taken me to task or the woodshed. Was it Jason Rapert, Trent Garner, Bob Ballinger or even someone reasonable?

Would my correspondent please elaborate? "Don't make me go watch," I pleaded, meaning from the video archive on the state Senate's website. Life is too short.

The correspondent elaborated to say that, during that morning's final gathering of the fiscal session, which was likely the last time 11 departing senators would convene absent a special-session emergency, those departing members had been given the opportunity to make farewell remarks.

Rapert hadn't mentioned me in his. Garner didn't participate. Ballinger would like to return, though he has serious Republican primary opposition from both the reasonable right and the cowboy right.

It was instead the "liberal lion," as I've labeled Sen. Joyce Elliott of Little Rock, a term-limited Democrat, who had brought my name to the proceeding.

That was worth a trip to the video archives. Life is not too short for that.

President Pro Tem Jimmy Hickey, who said all senators wanted to hug Elliott's neck even as they disagreed with her, presented her by saying he was amused by the media reference to her as the "liberal lion." She raised her arms triumphantly.

Then she sought to put in context her long liberal service in an era of right-wing insurgence and dominance. That's how I came up.

Elliott said that I'd once invoked Don Quixote in saying she spent her time tilting at windmills. But she said the story of Don Quixote gave rise to the musical "Man of La Mancha," from which we got the stirring song "Impossible Dream."

She said hard work in pursuit of an impossible dream should not be disparaged, but celebrated, because otherwise we'd be without even hope.

The next time I write about tilting at windmills, just think fondly of her, she asked her colleagues.

Her remarks mainly revealed the difference between a noble participant in the arena and a less-noble if sometimes useful sideliner chronicler.

Elliott spoke one year to the Clinton Day Democratic Dinner in Clark County with the theme, "We do the hard work because it's hard." I'd spoken to the group a few years before that and said, "I'm not a Democrat. I'm a columnist who tells the truth and therefore often sounds like a Democrat."

It's my job--at least by self-assignment--to advance a point of view but also to analyze fact. It is to serve the reader, not the partisan or policy interest to which I am most often inclined.

Elliott's job is to champion the causes of her lion's heart.

She is to be admired. I am to be clicked on four times a week, or as many times as one can stand, for information, entertainment, aggravation or infuriation.

Here's how that works. Against all odds, when no one seemed willing to do it, Elliott stepped up in 2020 to mount the presidential election-year challenge to U.S. Rep. French Hill. I admired her but gave her no chance. I wrote that I had fallen for the last time--with Clarke Tucker's solid challenge two years before--for the notion that a Democrat could win in that district.

Elliott ran a beautiful, flawless race. A poll a week out had her essentially in a 47-47 tie.

She was being validated. I was repositioning my analysis.

A week later, after word went out to the Trump cult that there was a race it needed to become aware of, Hill won 55-45. I was, in the end, correct.

She was to be celebrated for her effort. I remained under readers' consideration for information, entertainment, aggravation or infuriation.

Elliott made one other related point in her farewell remarks. She did so without invoking my name, though she could have. She said "compromise" is fine, sometimes, but that "collaboration" is better.

That prompted me to explore the difference. This seems to be it: Compromise is when parties of differing opinions concede on elements of their views to reach a perhaps grudging agreement. Collaboration occurs when people agree on an objective and work together to combine as much as possible of what each wants in reaching that objective.

That "infrastructure compromise" I've so extolled as an example of the solution in Washington ... it was in fact a collaboration, not compromise.

Parties agreed on a goal of improving infrastructure. Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy wanted flood mitigation included. Some Democrats wanted electric-car-charging stations. Both got included.

The objective was achieved. The parties added rather than subtracted.

So, thanks for the light bulb, Senator Elliott.

And thanks for thinking of me. I could just hug your neck.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame.








