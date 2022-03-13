Thirty Angels of Hope named at black-tie gala

Thirty Angels of Hope were introduced March 12 at a black-tie gala at the Statehouse Convention Center benefiting the 20th Century Club's Lodge.

The young women are high school juniors who are responsible for volunteering for at least 25 hours of service through activities at the 20th Century Club's Lodge, CARTI and other related events. The Angels were all dressed in white gowns and opera-length white gloves.

The mission of the 20th Century Club is to provide no-cost housing to medically and financially qualified patients receiving cancer treatment in Central Arkansas.

The Angels are:

Anna Abston, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alan Abston, Pulaski Academy;

Lauren Allen, daughter of Tracy and Dr. Don Norwood and Trent Allen, Pulaski Academy;

Claire Alexandra Barnes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Barnes, Little Rock Christian Academy;

Emily Claire Braunfisch, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Braunfisch, Episcopal Collegiate School;

Helen Garrison Brister, daughter of Heather Brister and Bo Brister, Episcopal Collegiate School;

Mary Crow, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Crow, Little Rock Christian Academy;

Lilly Grace Davis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Davis, Episcopal Collegiate School;

Diane (Neely) Nelon Davis, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Scott Davis, Pulaski Academy;

Anna Caroline Flaming, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Jay Flaming, Little Rock Christian Academy;

Peyton Gaston, daughter of Elizabeth Solano, Central Arkansas Christian;

Abigail Annette Hoover, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Lyons, Mount St. Mary Academy;

Rebecca Michelle Ivanovsky, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Mikhail Ivanovsky, Little Rock Central High School;

Jordan James, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Turner James and Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Hildebrand, Mount St. Mary Academy;

Emma (Emmy) Somers Jones, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. David Jones, Episcopal Collegiate School;

Zenobia Rose Kelley, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Morris Kelley, Pulaski Academy;

Lauren Chandler Middleton, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mark Middleton, Pulaski Academy;

Peri Rae Mitchell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Mitchell, Little Rock Christian Academy;

Emily Beth O'Quinn, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Darren O'Quinn, Joe T. Robinson High School;

Rainey Preston Ramsey, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Ramsey, Little Rock Christian Academy;

Elizabeth (Lilly) Randolph, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Randolph, Episcopal Collegiate School;

Bailey Robinson, Dr. and Mrs. Martin Robinson, Pulaski Academy;

Tessa Marie Sawyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rick Sawyer, Joe T. Robinson High School;

Grace Kathleen Schillinger, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Schillinger, Pulaski Academy;

Jordan McKenzie Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Smith, Joe T. Robinson High School;

Isabella Jo Staggs, Dr. and Mrs. Brent Staggs, Episcopal Collegiate School;

Erin Elyse Strickland, daughter of Reese Strickland and Julia Strickland, Mount St. Mary Academy;

Elizabeth Blair Toland, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Toland, Mount St. Mary Academy;

Ava Wahlquist, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clay Wahlquist, Pulaski Academy;

Reese Watters, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Conan Watters, Pulaski Academy;

Molly Leighton Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Williams, Pulaski Academy.

-- Special to the Democrat-Gazette/ Photography by Melisa