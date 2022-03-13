UA women 4th indoors; 7th for men

The University of Arkansas' reign as women's national indoor track and field champion came to an end Saturday night at Birmingham, Ala.

The Razorbacks, who had won two consecutive team titles at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, finished fourth with 40 points. Florida had three individual champions and scored 68 points to run away with its first indoor team title since 1992.

Texas finished second in the the women's standings with 56 points, and Kentucky was third with 44.

"Texas and Kentucky and ourselves figured out pretty quickly this is going to be an uphill battle," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said of Florida's performance. "The idea that we're always in the conversation is what makes us feel really good about the consistency factor. If we're always in those types of roles, I'm a happy camper."

The Razorbacks closed the night with a win in the 1,600-meter relay. The team of Rosey Effiong, Jada Hollis, Shafiqua Maloney and Britton Wilson finished in 3 minutes, 27.23 seconds, more than three seconds off their collegiate-record time set last month at the SEC Championships.

Wilson ran her 400-meter split in 50.61 seconds. She took the baton in second place, but passed Kentucky's Alexis Holmes with less than 100 meters remaining.

Maloney ran the third leg in 51.47 to make up ground on Kentucky and Texas A&M. Maloney collided with Texas A&M's Kennedy Wade around the final turn, causing Wade to fall down.

Arkansas became the first women's team to win the 1,600 relay and distance medley relay at the same NCAA indoor meet. The Razorbacks' DMR team of Isabel Van Camp, Paris Peoples, Krissy Gear and Logan Jolly won Friday.

"Those [races] are kind of extreme differences in our business," Harter said. "We're elated that we were able to get those types of victories."

The 1,600 relay was the second event of the night for Wilson and Maloney, who each contributed three points to the team score with sixth-place finishes in the 400 and 800, respectively. Wilson ran the 400 in 51.52 and Maloney ran the 800 in 2:05.59.

Oklahoma State's Taylor Roe held off a late charge by North Carolina State's Katelyn Tuohy and Arkansas' Lauren Gregory to win the 3,000 in 8:58.95. Gregory finished third in 8:59.50 to score six points.

Gregory also contributed five points to the team total Friday with a fourth-place finish in the 5,000.

Arkansas' men rebounded from a disappointing outcome Friday and scored 21 points on the final day. The Razorbacks finished seventh in the final men's team standings.

The men were led Saturday by Ayden Owens, who won the heptathlon with 6,211 points. Owens was fifth in the heptathlon through Friday's four events, but won the 60 meters in 7.80 seconds and the 1,000 in 2:31.55 on Saturday, and finished sixth in the pole vault with a height of 15 feet, 11 1/4 inches -- all personal bests.

"I went to bed last night, prayed to God, said my prayers that I would come tomorrow and become a champion," Owens said.

"Look what I did today: I became an NCAA champion. I'm really the best in the NCAA."

Owens broke his personal-best time in the 1,000 by four seconds. It was the fastest 1,000 time ever by a heptathlete who scored at least 6,200 points.

Owens, who finished third in the heptathlon last year while competing at Michigan, edged Georgia's Kyle Garland by 11 points.

"It was pretty darn impressive," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "Of all the things I've seen -- I've been in this sport a long time -- it was one of the most impressive athletic feats I've seen."

Arkansas' Amon Kemboi was runner-up in the 3,000, one night after a seventh-place finish in the 5,000. Kemboi ran the 3,000 in 8:00.21, three-tenths of a second behind Abdihamid Nur of Northern Arizona.

The Razorbacks' 1,600 relay team of James Milholen, James Benson, Connor Washington and Brandon Battle scored three points with a sixth-place finish in 3:05.96.

Bucknam said he was proud of his team's effort one day after a series of results left the top-ranked Razorbacks as a long shot to win the team title.

"With anything in life, you want to bounce back from adversity and be better the next day," Bucknam said. "That's exactly what our team did.

"It wasn't the final place we were hoping for, but if we hadn't had the day we had today, we would have been down below the top 20. I just love the way our kids competed and the way they finished the indoor season. We had a hell of an indoor season."

Texas, coached by former Arkansas national champion triple jumper Edrick Floreal, won its first men's championship with 47 points -- 11 points ahead of second-place North Carolina A&T. Floreal also coaches the Longhorns' runner-up women's team.