Ukraine war raises covid-19 concerns

LVIV, Ukraine -- With millions of people fleeing the Russian invasion, with health systems disrupted, and with testing and vaccination programs suspended in many places, health officials fear that conditions in Ukraine risk accelerating the spread of the coronavirus.

But the pandemic, they said, is no longer a top priority.

"People are not frightened about covid anymore," said Dr. Marta Saiko, head of the therapy department at the Clinical Municipal Emergency Hospital in western Ukraine. "People are frightened of the war."

The chaos of war has made it impossible to gauge how the pandemic is progressing in Ukraine. Coronavirus testing has largely been suspended since the war began Feb. 24, and physicians have been told to make observations of clinical symptoms without bothering with laboratory tests, Dr. Oleksandr Matskov, deputy director of the General Public Health Center of Ukraine, said in a written response to questions.

As a result, newly recorded cases have declined sharply in the past two weeks. But "the decrease also may be natural," Matskov added, noting that the omicron variant surge was waning before Russian troops and tanks crossed the border.

The invasion has led to attacks on some of the country's largest municipal areas, including the capital, Kyiv, and the second-largest city, Kharkiv, causing an exodus of people and a breakdown in services. Half the population of Kyiv, a city of about 3 million, has left, the mayor said. Other cities are under siege with little or no access to medical services, Matskov wrote.

Ukraine has a relatively low covid-19 vaccination rate, barely one-third of the population, and the millions of people fleeing their homes have crowded into evacuation trains, resettlement centers, temporary housing and underground shelters -- conditions ripe for a new surge of infections. The areas of Ukraine that for now remain relatively safe from the war face new problems as the medical networks in those regions are overloaded by the influx of displaced people, Matskov said.

Recently, Ukraine has also grappled with a rare outbreak of polio, which spreads through the kind of unsanitary conditions and water contamination that are common in a refugee crisis. Compounding the threat, vaccination for polio and other diseases has slowed worldwide during the coronavirus pandemic.

Europe had been certified as polio-free, but in October, 20 people in Ukraine tested positive for the virus, which can cause fever and paralysis. It then spread to a second region in the country. The outbreak seems to have been contained, but two patients were affected by paralysis, Matskov said.

"The risk of the spread of polio has increased significantly since the beginning of the war, as there are crowds of people in shelters, places of temporary residence of refugees at the borders, which cannot provide adequate sanitation and hygiene," Matskov wrote. "Due to the damage to the infrastructure and the humanitarian crisis, there are interruptions in the supply of drinking water and food."

Like much of Europe, Ukraine experienced a coronavirus surge earlier this year, averaging more than 35,000 cases per day in early February and more than 200 daily deaths by the middle of the month, according to figures compiled by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. The official figures declined rapidly from those highs -- and then fell to zero in the days immediately after the Russian invasion, indicating a rupture in reporting.

Matskov said cases were once again being registered as before in the regions not directly affected by fighting. For Wednesday, he said, there were 6,112 cases and 115 deaths.

Saiko, at the hospital in the city of Lviv, said she had 32 patients with covid-19 in her ward, with four of them in intensive care at midweek, she said. Only one patient had died in the previous week, she said.

The caseload was much less than that of previous months, she said. "Now it's usually four or five patients a day, and it used to be 20 to 25 a day."

She said cases could increase because of the influx of people into Lviv from other parts of the country, but the hospital has a covid-19 ward that can manage 730 patients at a time. Supplies, she added, were "good enough."

FEARS OF NUCLEAR WAR

Europe has already spent two years on high alert against the pandemic. But now its concerns about self-defense have shifted from the masks, vaccines and lockdowns of covid-19 to the bunkers, iodine pills and air raid sirens of nuclear war.

From Italy to Sweden, Belgium to Britain, the specter of nuclear war is permeating a new generation of European consciousness. And it is prompting a new look at defense infrastructure, survival guides and fallout shelters.

"We are extremely concerned by the nuclear safety, security and safeguards risks caused by the Russian invasion on Ukraine," the European Union said in statement Wednesday.

"Since the fall of the Soviet Union, we've all forgotten about it and put it to bed, until, you know, the madman invaded" Ukraine, said Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, the former commander of the United Kingdom's and NATO's Chemical, Biological and Nuclear Defense Forces.

He said that bunkers across Europe "have fallen into disrepair" and were decayed.

"We are completely unprepared," de Bretton-Gordon said. "But each day that it goes forward, it's becoming more of a reality that actually this is something maybe we need to think about in some detail."

Finland, on Russia's western border, has maintained high military readiness for years, regularly testing alarms, and has a "long tradition of preparedness," according to Petri Toivonen, the secretary-general for Finland's Secretariat of the Security Committee. He wrote in an email that "we have been continuously constructing shelters."

He added that "at the moment our capacity is for approximately 4,000,000 people in approximately 50,000 shelters."

In Sweden, Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula jump-started a "total defense" strategy that had eased after the fall of the Soviet Union. Now, Sweden's Civil Contingencies Agency is testing its air-raid warning system and circulating a Cold War-era-style precautionary pamphlet. The 20-page guide includes a checklist for basic supplies to get from the supermarket to survive on the run or in a shelter.

Demand for bunkers and fallout shelters is increasing, penetrating a market broader than just the wealthy.

"Picture it like a chalet, but underground," said Mathieu Seranne, the founder of Artemis Protection, a French maker of prefabricated luxury bunkers with air-filtration systems that cost about a half-million dollars per shelter.

Previously, only "really wealthy people" were interested in them, he said.

"But then, two weeks ago, we started receiving tons and tons of demand from normal people," Seranne said. "We had to change our whole commercial strategy."

He said he had received about 300 inquiries and that he was selling stripped-down shelters that are much cheaper, about $152,000, and smaller "to adapt to this new demand." Ten bare-bones bunkers were already in production, he said.

Outside the bunkers, others are seeking protection with iodine pills -- which, when taken correctly, can help absorb radiation in the thyroid and help prevent cancer from exposure.

In Italy, iodine-based vitamins have been flying off the shelves.

"It's the new trend," said Stefano Franceschini, a pharmacist in Rome. "People buy vitamins with small quantities of iodine in it, without a clear understanding of what those are and what could really shield them in case of a nuclear explosion. Basically out of fear."

Andrea Neri, a pharmacist in central Trieste, a city in Italy's northeast, added that the vitamins were probably useless but that at least they were not dangerous.

"Potassium iodide was taken in the 1980s after the Chernobyl explosion, but it is a poison and is available only under medical prescription," he said. "Most people who inquire about it give up once they find out that they need to ask their general practitioner."

Belgium is meeting a sharp increase in demand with packs of pills free for anyone with a Belgian identity card. Michael Storme, an official with the country's Pharmacists' Union, told a Belgian news agency that on Monday alone, the country's pharmacies distributed more than 30,000 boxes.

De Bretton-Gordon said iodine pills could do only so much and that the best prevention was averting the conflict and being prepared if it happens.

"Briefings to civilians on what to do and how to survive," like many countries had during the Cold War, could teach people to shield themselves behind stone walls that block radiation or to avoid drinking contaminated water, de Bretton-Gordon said.

But he also said that Europe should be "hugely concerned" about Russian accusations pertaining to chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine, which both he and the White House called a possible false-flag operation to lay the groundwork for the use of such weapons.

"I think we need to sit up and listen," he added.

Information for this article was contributed by Jason Horowitz of The New York Times.