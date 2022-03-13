Vote to name the state’s worst polluter

I love Arkansas—the diverse climate, trees, streams, and people. I don’t mind being called a tree hugger (as if it were a bad name) for being active in various environmental causes.

Even after losing 90 percent of its wetlands and virtually all of its virgin forest, Arkansas is still a wonderfully natural state. That is because thousands of fellow Arkansawyers have worked tirelessly to preserve, enhance, and restore our natural heritage. I’m proud to be a part of that group.

We should do what we can to enhance what we have remaining. Most of the quality of life improvements to our state, such as protecting air, water, and forests, are not accomplished by the stroke of a pen by a government agency to create a park, but sustained effort by individuals who join together to make it happen.

Let me point out a great example of how a perceived danger to one of the state’s great treasures, the Buffalo National River, was eliminated. A factory hog farm, which would allow up to 6,500 hogs, was established on the river’s watershed. It slipped through the permitting process, but after the farm was in operation, the specter of possible pollution of the river produced a flood of protests from around the state, demanding the hog farm be removed.

Pressure by newspaper columnists and thousands of citizens shut down the hog farm. It happened because the people of our state demanded it, and the commissioners and politicians responded.

With that in mind, I propose naming an Arkansas Polluter of the Year to point out people, companies, and other entities that are reducing our quality of life. Unless polluters are called out, regulations enforced, and changes made, the polluters will continue to pollute.

When I was a commissioner for the state Department of Environmental Quality, I remarked to my fellow commissioners that part of our job was similar to going into a dilapidated house at night, turning on a bright light, and watching the roaches scatter.

Will being voted Polluter of the Year in our fair state change some negative practices? I believe it will help, and that one action added to others will gradually improve our environment. You eat an elephant one bite at a time.

Anything or anybody you think is a detriment to the quality of life in Arkansas can be nominated—a company, individual, group, animal or action that you think is the greatest source of pollution is a candidate for Polluter of the Year. Nominees are limited to Arkansas companies, individuals, and animals. I am disqualifying myself as a voter, nominator, or recipient of the award, but everyone else can do or be both.

Examples: A lot of roadside trash is there because pickups with uncovered trash in their truck beds allow the trash to blow out. “Trash in open bed pickups” could be nominated as Polluter of the Year. Another could be feral hogs. A friend who lives near the Ouachita River in eastern Union County commented that she watched a feral sow followed by 19 piglets pass her house. “Feral hogs” could be nominated.

Or if you think a state senator, representative, or elected official is worthy of the title, nominate him or her, or the whole Legislature. And there’s a certain stream in Union County that is dead as a sack of hammers because of a company that is dumping waste water into the stream. That would be a possible nominee, as well as coal-fired electric generating plants.

Here’s how we are going to arrive at naming Arkansas’ Polluter of the Year. What could be more American than to vote? Starting with the publishing of this column today, the ballot box—my email below—will be open. You can be brief and enter a name, or a reason, but try to be exact. After I check my email at 10 a.m. Tuesday (March 15), I will name the top of the list as Polluter of the Year and next four as runners-up.

This is your chance to let off a little steam and nominate your top polluter. You have until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Let the voting begin!

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com .