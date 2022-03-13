Women’s obsession with looking young

I turned 50 in January. "Turned," like leaves in the fall. Like the earth on its axis. Like a page. A corner. A screw. A bread hook. A channel. Or, like my middle daughter reminded me when asked for input on things that turn, "Like a tadpole into a frog."

When you're 50, at least in my experience, all of the above comparisons apply. At the same time. I am sending kids to college, still have kids at home, married a long time, perimenopausal, taking on new work, changing churches, warily watching my parents age. It's a lot.

To top that off, I had to get a new prescription for bifocals and have noticed a few age spots on my hands. Sometimes I look at those hands--as well as other parts of my body--and don't quite recognize them. Yet I can't count the number of people who, since my birthday, have told me things like, "Why, you haven't aged a bit!" Or "You cannot possibly be 50! You look far too young to be that old!"

They mean well. It's supposed to be a compliment. I'm sure I have said it to other women with the intent of making them feel good. But now that I am the one who is 50, I'm not sure it feels so great. There's something off about the idea.

What if I did look 50? Would something be wrong with that? It is my age, after all. Why is it a compliment to tell a woman she looks younger than her age? And how must that feel to people who are 60? 70? 80? At some point we can't look young anymore, no matter how hard we may try. What then?

I am not judging those who choose to have plastic surgery or Botox or whatever. I have plenty of friends who have "had work done" for one reason or another. If it makes someone feel better I say go for it; it's no one else's business. If I ever can afford it and want any of that, you can bet your boots I will get it.

At this point in my life, however--from the perspective of a newly minted 50-year-old--I am just questioning a culture in which it is considered a compliment to say I don't look my age. Why exactly should that make me feel good?

If we unpack the whole thing, it seems to mean something like this--at least subconsciously: 50 is old. Old is bad. Old is unattractive, irrelevant, unworthy. But good news! You have somehow managed to look young and therefore retain attractiveness, relevance, and worthiness, for now. Congratulations!

The scientists in my circle remind me that part of the reason for this tendency to equate youth with attractiveness is in our DNA. Humans are programmed to procreate. Youth is a marker of health, vitality, and therefore a good sign for childbearing.

This only applies to females though. Males have a longer timespan in which to contribute their part in procreation. And as they age and accumulate more, it is assumed they become better providers and protectors. So their attractiveness is not based as much on youthfulness as this so-called "prestige."

I think what is interesting--and unfortunate--is how advertising media exploits us into abiding by such Neanderthal rules. From the moment we come into the modern world we are bombarded with airbrushed images that tell us how we should look. Marketing gurus essentially warn women that life is all downhill after your 20s.

That threat is followed up with a promise: When the time comes that you begin to look your age, never fear. We can fix you with clothes, makeup, hair dye, Botox, surgery; whatever your budget allows.

My daughter Stella turned 10 last week, giddy to be in the double digits at last. We took her and a couple of friends where she picked for dinner--Olive Garden--then roller skating. It was like stepping back in time. The assortment of disco balls, colored lights, and loud music reminded me of the glory days of upper elementary school and Ozark Skateland. They even had limbo and races, and a room with Pac-Man and Galaga.

As the girls zoomed past me, around and around on light-up roller blades, I clung like grim death to the side rails. Their ponytails flapped in unison as they passed, like handkerchiefs, waving goodbye. I couldn't manage a wave back. Geriatric skating is a terrifying experience. It amazed me how bad I was at something I used to love, and be so good at, if truth be told.

I remember racing Jayland Riley, my crush, and flying around the floor like a speed demon. He'd whiz past me with his permed blond mullet and flash a mischievous smile, braces glinting off the disco lights. For some reason the song that really got my blood going was "Hey Mickey" by Toni Basil. "Oh, Mickey you're so fine, you're so fine you blow my mind, hey Mickey, hey Mickey." We girls would replace the name "Mickey" with the boy we liked and chant it at the top of our lungs.

They didn't play that song this night. But it hardly would have mattered. The only adrenaline pumping in my system was from fear of breaking my neck. I did eventually let go of the rails and somehow managed not to fall, even though I came close several times. Imagine my great relief when it was over and I was safe back in my sneakers. The next morning, I became painfully aware of muscles I'd forgotten I had.

Even so, I love being 50. I love that so many of the dreams I had as a little girl have come true. I love that my kids are the ages they are and I can relax a little more than I did when they were babies. I love being established in my home and career. I love that I have friends who have known me since first grade and still like me. I love that I keep meeting new ones everywhere I go. I love that I care less about what other people think about me than I did when I was younger. In many ways 50 is freedom.

I even love the hard things I've gone through that have taught me how to be strong. I don't want to go through them again, but am glad I found out I could. And I am excited about the future. There many things I still want to learn and do. A lot of places to go.

I hope Stella loves every decade of her life as much as the first one. I want her to see herself growing and blossoming, not only on the outside, but inside, as she becomes kinder, wiser, braver, stronger. I hope she will see herself as I see her--becoming more beautiful every day.

And I hope, as she gets older, she will not buy into the idea that life gets worse with age. There is no benefit in believing that; it's not the truth. I hope she will recognize what a gift life is, and make the most of every season in its turn.

Gwen Ford Faulkenberry is an English teacher and editorial director of the non-partisan group Arkansas Strong. (http://arstrong.org) Email her at gfaulkenberry@hotmail.com.