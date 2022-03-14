2 teens shot in separate incidents in Little Rock, police say

A 16-year-old was shot twice just before noon Friday, Little Rock police said.

Officers responded to 1912 Green Mountain Drive at 11:51 a.m. Friday and observed six apartments that were struck by bullets, according to an incident report from police.

The boy was at CHI St. Vincent Hospital to get treatment for his injuries, police said.

He told police he was hanging out with someone when an unknown suspect opened fire on him, according to the report.

He was shot in the right forearm and right leg, police said.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip Sunday evening, police said.

Officers responded to 219 East 28th Street at 6:14 p.m. Sunday for a shooting that just occurred, according to an incident report from police.

Witnesses said two boys wanted to fight, and during the fight, one of the boys pulled out a black handgun and the teen was struck in the hip, according to the report.

He was transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for non life-threatening injuries, the report states.

The two suspects ran north on Main Street, police said.

Both boys were taken into custody for question and one was charged with possession of a firearm by a juvenile and first-degree battery, according to the report.