’80s Oscar winner William Hurt dies

NEW YORK -- William Hurt, whose laconic charisma and self-assured subtlety as an actor made him one of the 1980s foremost leading men in movies such as "Broadcast News," "Body Heat" and "The Big Chill," has died. He was 71.

Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday of natural causes. Hurt died peacefully, among family, his son said. The Hollywood Reporter said he died at his home in Portland, Ore. Deadline first reported Hurt's death. Hurt was previously diagnosed with prostate cancer that had spread to the bone in 2018.

In a long-running career, Hurt was four times nominated for an Academy Award, winning for 1985's "Kiss of the Spider Woman." After his breakthrough in 1980's Paddy Chayefsky-scripted "Altered States" as a psychopathologist studying schizophrenia and experimenting with sensory deprivation, Hurt quickly emerged as a mainstay of the '80s.

In Lawrence Kasdan's 1981 steamy neo noir "Body Heat," Hurt starred alongside Kathleen Turner as a lawyer coaxed into murder. In 1983's "The Big Chill," again with Kasdan, Hurt played the brooding Vietnam War veteran Nick Carlton, one of a group of college pals who gather for their friend's funeral.

Hurt, whose father worked for the State Department, traveled widely as a child while attending prep school in Massachusetts. Hurt studied acting at Julliard and first emerged on the New York stage with the Circle Repertory Company. After "The Big Chill," he returned to the stage to star on Broadway in David Rabe's "Hurlyburly," for which he was nominated for a Tony.

Shortly after came "Kiss of the Spider Woman," which won Hurt the best actor Oscar for his performance as a gay prisoner in a repressive South American dictatorship.

Hurt was first married to actor Mary Beth Hurt (also a "Big Chill" co-star) from 1971 to 1982. While he was married, he began a relationship with Sandra Jennings, whose pregnancy with their son precipitated Hurt's divorce from Mary Beth Hurt. A high-profile court case ensued six years later in which Jennings claimed she had been Hurt's common-law wife under South Carolina law and thus entitled to a share of his earnings. A New York court ruled in Hurt's favor.

"Acting is a very intimate and private thing," Hurt told The New York Times in 1983. "The art of acting requires as much solitude as the art of writing. Yeah, you bump up against other people, but you have to learn a craft, technique. It's work. There's this odd thing that my acting is assumed to be this clamor for attention to my person, as if I needed so much love or so much attention that I would give up my right to be a private person."

FILE - William Hurt and Heidi Henderson arrive at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday, Jan. 15, 2012, in Los Angeles. Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71. Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday, March 13, 2022 of natural causes. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)



FILE - Actor William Hurt, star of the new AMC series "Humans" poses for a portrait on Monday, June 22, 2015 in New York. Hurt, the Oscar-winning actor of “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill,” has died. He was 71. Hurt's son, Will, said in a statement that Hurt died Sunday, March 13, 2022 of natural causes. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

