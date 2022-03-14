Area groups place at 4-H contest

In communities with limited access to food or grocery stores, it can be difficult to create a nutritious meal on a tight budget. Arkansas teams tested this skill -- and emerged victorious -- at the Mid-South 4-H Food Pantry Competition Feb. 26 as part of the 2022 Mid-South Farm and Gin Show.

Arkansas 4-H teams from Howard County, Grant County and Drew County won the top three spots:

First place -- Howard County

Kylie Casto, Sarah Lamb, Christian Trombley, Adelene Westfall;

Second place -- Grant County

Klaesy Knoefler, Dylan Rogers, AJ Ruiz, Acacia Searcy;

Third place -- Drew County

Sy Lanthrip, Chloe Russell, Niah Russell.

Held at the Renasant Convention Center at Memphis, the competition challenged teams to cook a healthy meal using three mystery ingredients commonly found in food pantries. The recipes they created were then given to food banks and pantries to help clients prepare their own meals.

The contest helped participants practice cooking skills and benefited people in need, said Amanda Welch, 4-H youth development specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture and the competition's coordinator.

"We're really trying to use foods that are given out to food banks," Welch said. "We've found that even though we're giving out food to people in need, they're often not able to actually utilize the food and don't know how to cook it, or what to prepare with it. This competition also helps the kids come together, make a recipe, go over the food nutrition, the MyPlate food groups, food safety procedures, and work as a team."

MyPlate is the U.S. Department of Agriculture's nutrition guide. It breaks down the serving sizes and requirements for each food group.

Welch said the competition combined the Tennessee 4-H Chopped Challenge and the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge, bringing four teams from each state together.

Teams had 45 minutes to prepare their dishes and five minutes to present the dishes to a panel of judges including Jennifer Biggs, food and dining editor for The Daily Memphian; Cathy Pope, president and chief executive officer of Mid-South Food Bank; and Bert Smythe, owner of McEwen's restaurant at Memphis.

Each team was required to use tortillas, canned chicken and a cup of Greek yogurt in their dishes, which they could supplement with additional ingredients from the competition pantry. Welch said all leftover pantry ingredients were brought back to Arkansas and donated to The Shack, a Little Rock organization that provides meals to people experiencing homelessness.

The first-place team from Howard County -- Kylie Casto, Sarah Lamb, Christian Trombley, and Adelene Westfall -- created "Diamond Chicken Dip" with tortilla chips. Lamb, Trombley, and Westfall won first place in the Senior Division of the Arkansas 4-H Food Challenge last year. They went on to compete in the 4-H National Food Challenge in September at the Texas State Fair, where they placed fifth.

Welch said she hopes the Mid-South 4-H Food Pantry Competition will become a larger event that helps participants practice for the state-level competition in August.

"Especially because in our state competition, the parents and coaches don't really get to watch the youth compete when they do their preparation and their presentation," Welch said. "At Mid-South, they were able to stay in the room the whole time, so they're better able to help coach over the summer to get them prepared for the state competition."

Welch said she would also like to see the 4-H Food Pantry Competition grow to include all the states represented at the Mid-South Farm and Gin Show, which includes Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri in addition to Arkansas and Tennessee.

A video compilation of the Mid-South 4-H Food Pantry Competition is available on the Mid-South Farm and Gin Show's YouTube page at youtube.com/watch?v=VOZX0QQIUQs.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent, visit www.uaex.uada.edu or follow the agency on Twitter and Instagram at @AR_Extension.

Rebekah Hall is with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

4-H second place winners from Grant County were Dylan Rogers (left) Klaesy Knoefler, Acacia Searcy, AJ Ruiz. (Special to The Commercial/Arkansas 4-H)



Third place 4-H winners from Drew County displaying awards were Chloe Russell (left) Sy Lanthrip and Niah Russell. (Special to The Commercial/Arkansas 4-H)

