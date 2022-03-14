Arkansas draws Vermont in opening round of NCAA Men’s Tournament

At a glance

NCAA TOURNAMENT

NO. 15 ARKANSAS (25-8) VS. VERMONT (28-5)

WHEN 8:20 p.m. Central, Thursday

WHERE KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.

TV TNT

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas senior Stanley Umude said Saturday that once he saw the Arkansas Razorbacks' logo appear on CBS that the sting of the SEC Tournament semifinal loss to Texas A&M would wear off.

At 5:03 p.m. Sunday, he and Arkansas' attention officially turned toward this week's NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks (25-8) were handed the No. 4 seed in the West Region by the selection committee and will face No. 13 seed Vermont in their opening game, which is scheduled for an 8:20 p.m. Central start Thursday in Buffalo, N.Y. The game will be televised by TNT.

The winner of the Arkansas-Vermont game will play Saturday in Buffalo against the winner between No. 5 seed Connecticut (23-9) and No. 12 New Mexico State (26-6).

The winner of the second-round game could play No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco.

The Razorbacks and their coaching staff watched the selection show with a group of approximately 200 fans and season-ticket holders inside the SEC Club at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

"I think it's really exciting for the players. I'm still trying to get over Tampa," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said, referencing the SEC Tournament. "But I think to see your name called and then find out who you're playing and where you're playing, for the student-athletes is a lifetime memory for them.

"And now the preparation begins."

Vermont, a member of the America East Conference, won its regular-season and conference-tournament titles. The Catamounts are 28-5 overall, finished 17-1 in league play and have not lost in regulation since Dec. 7 at Providence.

They have won 22 of their last 23 games, and the lone loss came at Hartford in overtime on Feb. 14. Arkansas and Vermont have never met in basketball.

The Catamounts won three games in their conference tournament by an average of 36.7 points and defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 82-43 in the championship game, which was played on Vermont's home floor.

The Razorbacks' preparations began Sunday evening. More in-depth scouting, including becoming more familiar with Vermont's personnel, will come today.

"That's really when we'll dive in to who Vermont truly is and trying to start coming up with some themes as well," Musselman said.

The Catamounts picked up a handful of postseason awards last week. Ryan Davis, a 6-8 forward, was named America East Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, 6-0 guard Aaron Deloney won the league's Sixth Man of the Year award, and John Becker was named the conference's Coach of the Year.

Davis is averaging a team-best 17.2 points per game on 59.0% shooting and 42.3% from three-point range on 97 attempts. He is also second on the team in rebounding at 5.7 per game. Deloney added 7.7 points in 29 games off the bench.

Ben Shungu, a 6-2 guard, is the Catamounts' second-leading scorer (16.1). He has made a team-high 63 three-pointers on 41.4% shooting.

Musselman has faced Vermont once in his career. In his first season at Nevada, the Wolf Pack defeated the Catamounts 86-72 in the 2016 CBI Tournament.

"Every game and every team has a different identity," Musselman said. "They're really well-coached, and their coach does a phenomenal job. They space the floor. They have great shooting. Their center is one of their premier scorers. Defending the three will be very, very important for us.

"Preparations will be paramount. Our guys don't know much about them, so it will be important like in a lot of non-conference games to get as much prep work as we can in a short amount of time."

The Razorbacks finished fourth in the SEC at 13-5. They have won 25 games in back-to-back seasons under Musselman, who will be making his fifth tournament appearance.

He also played in two NCAA Tournaments at San Diego.

Musselman is 5-4 in the NCAA Tournament after leading Arkansas last season to its first trip to the Elite Eight since 1995.

"I think from a distractions standpoint, you've got to kind of predict the future of what the environment is going to be like for your team," Musselman said. "Hopefully I'll be able to shed light on what you have to do from a ticket standpoint, because there are distractions, and you've got to have great maturity and understand focused teams advance. Non-focused teams come home early, and there's a real abrupt ending to this whole thing from here on out.

"You go from constant excitement and the next game to, 'Wow, it's over. What do we do now?' We don't want that feeling right now, so hopefully everybody understands the importance of the next few days -- preparation, getting rest, being in the right mental state, right physical state."

Arkansas was 1-1 at the SEC Tournament in Tampa, defeating LSU for the third time before falling to Texas A&M. Notae said the team has put the loss behind it.

"We just watched film on it, did a little cleanup of what we did wrong to be better," Notae said. "But we've put that behind us and we're focused on Vermont."

Like Umude, several Razorbacks will experience the NCAA Tournament for the first time later this week, including Au'Diese Toney, a transfer from Pittsburgh. He averaged 20 points and 6.5 rebounds in Arkansas' games at the SEC Tournament.

"I'm very excited [for them], because I know last year I was in their spot not having been to an NCAA Tournament," Notae said. "I know those guys are excited, too, to be a part of something like this. I know they're really happy to be here."

Notae, Davonte Davis and forward Jaylin Williams have the most experience in the event with four games played. Chris Lykes and Trey Wade, who transferred from Miami and Wichita State, respectively, played in one tournament game at their previous schools.

Connor Vanover, the 7-3 forward from Little Rock, played four minutes in Arkansas' first-round win over Colgate last season.

With the current NCAA Tournament seeding format, which has been in place since 1979, the Razorbacks are 8-5 as a No. 4 seed, according to HogStats.com. Arkansas has played more games as a No. 4 seed than any other seed.

The Razorbacks were last a No. 4 seed in the 1999 NCAA Tournament. They defeated Siena 94-80 before losing 82-72 to No. 5 seed Iowa in Denver.

Coaches and players alike are eager to fully experience the event this year. During its postseason run last season, Arkansas operated in a bubble setting in Indianapolis.

"It's cool, because I talked to some of the guys this year that haven't been to this type of tournament and it's pretty much my first time going and really experiencing these things, too," Williams said. "It's cool getting to experience this with my team, my brothers, my guys.

"I'm ready to see what's ahead."