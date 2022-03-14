Arkansas like family to 4-star DB Ka’Davion Dotson

Sophomore 4-star safety Ka’Davion Dotson liked his first visit to Arkansas on March 5 so much he visited again Saturday.

“I love the environment, love that I just feel like one — it always feels like family,” Dotson said. “Talking to Coach (Sam) Pittman, just sitting down and talking to him, he reminds me a lot of my head coach from my high school right now, Coach (Reginald) Samples. They've got a lot of similarities, so I really love it down here.”

Dotson, 5-11, 185 pounds, of Duncanville, Texas has offers from Arkansas, Texas, Southern Cal, Missouri, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Kansas State and others.

He and his teammate, sophomore linebacker Colin Simmons, visited Fayetteville the previous weekend.

Dotson, along Arkansas freshman linebacker Jordan Crook and Simmons, attended the Razorbacks' 20-10 victory over Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, last September.

“Arkansas is definitely one of my top,” Dotson said of where the Razorbacks are on his list of programs.

Dotson recorded 26 tackles, 3 interceptions and 4 pass breakups for the 6A Division I runner-up Panthers last season.

Having Crook, who enrolled in January, on campus is a plus for Arkansas.

“He ain't going to lie to me,” Dotson said. “He knows what's going on down here already before me. He was an early enrollee so he's already learned the program and he's ahead of me, so why not listen to what he has to say?”















