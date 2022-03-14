Arkansas offense opens spring practice strong

FAYETTEVILLE -- For University of Arkansas football fans eager to know who might jump into the void at wide receiver left behind by the departure of ace junior Treylon Burks, the opening day of spring drills provided an early glimpse.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson had his eye on sophomore Ketron Jackson Jr. during key moments of the spring-practice opener Sunday inside Reynolds Razorback Stadium, and the duo hooked up for a handful of receptions.

Jackson got past cornerback Khari Johnson to haul in a deep-ball touchdown from Jefferson down the left sideline to highlight the 7-on-7 drills.

Jackson wasn't the only pass catcher making a big impression.

Transfer receiver Jaden Haselwood might have turned in the top individual play during a team period. Working in the left slot, Haselwood pulled in a slant from Malik Hornsby and, sensing a defender closing in, put on the brakes and smoothly transitioned back to speed to elude fellow transfer Latavious Brini for what would have been a huge gain. Haselwood, who had been working on the second unit, went on to take reps with the first offense shortly thereafter.

Tight end Trey Knox, who has added 20-plus pounds to reach 240 after transitioning from wide receiver during the season, was clearly a go-to target for the top offense. Knox caught two passes from Jefferson in the two-minute drill the closed the workout and his presence as a target in the quick game was apparent.

The Razorbacks looked fast, purposeful and decently oiled for a first practice, particularly because roughly a fourth of the roster is occupied by 18 early enrollee freshmen and 6 transfers. However, the NCAA-allowed walk-throughs following winter conditioning that lead into spring ball has helped the players be much more familiar with the playbook and adjustments than in years past.

The Razorbacks felt there had been a little too much water on the practice fields outside Walker Pavilion and have planned to get the 15 practices of spring started inside the stadium unlike in Coach Sam Pittman's previous two seasons.

The Razorbacks finished 9-4 in 2021, winning all three regular-season trophy games against Texas A&M, LSU and Missouri, taking down No. 15 Texas and capping the season by winning the Outback Bowl 24-10 over Penn State.

In the ground game, the burst and pressing of run lanes by sophomore tailbacks Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and AJ Green was on display. Junior tailback Dominique Johnson, who won the starting job midway through the season, was among the players who opened spring recovering from injuries.

The defense wasn't without top plays.

Safety Jalen Catalon, coming back from mid-season shoulder surgery, ended the first unit's two-minute drive with an interception in the end zone after the pass rush had gotten pressure on Jefferson. The drive had reached a fourth-and-8 play from the 20 after Jefferson completed a crossing route to Knox for big yardage, found Warren Thompson to convert a third and 5, and had another short completion to Knox.

Linebacker Bumper Pool intercepted a Jefferson pass intended for Knox that had been tipped on the second play of 7 on 7 and would likely have scored on the interception return.

Brini had a strong pass breakup on a Hornsby pass during 7 on 7.

The second-team offense with Hornsby at the helm also drove into scoring range before its drive stalled on a fourth-and-3 incomplete pass. However, that series could have been a one and done.

Hornsby was given a good pocket and time on the first snap of the drill and his deep ball hit redshirt freshman Jaedon Wilson in stride behind a pair of defenders. Wilson had the ball in both hands for a fraction, but it came free and bounded away to spoil the would-be touchdown.

Lucas Coley directed the third unit to a score in the two-minute drill, though he was nearly picked off by defensive back Courtney Snelling on the second snap of the sequence.

On fourth down, Coley threw a wobbler deep down field and Chris Harris made the catch on the sideline in traffic and managed to get of bounds. Two plays later, Coley connected with running back Javion Hunt for a 17-yard touchdown.

Pool was joined on the first defensive unit at linebacker by Christopher Paul, while the three-man front consisted of Zach Williams, Isaiah Nichols and Eric Gregory. The first unit defensive backs were Johnson and Hudson Clark at corner, Catalon, Myles Slusher and Simeon Blair at the safety spots and Jayden Johnson at nickel. LaDarrius Bishop, a part-time starter at corner last season, was with the injured group, who arrived from their rehab work early in the practice.