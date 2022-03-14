As the media turns

There is no equivalent in this country. For all of the critics of CNN, the Biden administration doesn't tell it what to report. For all the critics of Fox News, the last administration didn't tell it what to report. (As Charles Krauthammer once noted, Fox News found a niche audience of half the nation.)

So we hardly know where to begin, after reading reports that the Russian state media has allowed a few interviews with experts who disagree with the government position.

How about we begin here, by thanking The Daily Beast for translating some of the interviews.

Back when the invasion of Ukraine started, and everybody from the Russian media to the intel types in this country thought the whole mission would be done in a week, there were calls for champagne on Russian TV news sets. Some reports said the "news" types on Russian television actually clapped and cheered when the invasion started. Nothing like an objective news report.

Then the Ukrainians began fighting.

Last week on one of state TV programs--"The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev"--the host accidentally let a couple of people tell the truth. Such as the deputy dean of world politics at Moscow State University:

"For our country, this period won't be easy. It will be very difficult. It might be even more difficult than it was for the Soviet Union from 1945 until the 1960s ... We're more integrated into the global economy than the Soviet Union, we're more dependent on imports--and the main part is that the Cold War is the war of the minds, first and foremost."

Another guest pundit on the same show: "The war in Ukraine paints a frightening picture; it has a very oppressive influence on our society. Ukraine, whichever way you see it, is something with which Russia has thousands of human links. The suffering of one group of innocents does not compensate for the suffering of other innocent people ... .

"I don't see the probability of denazification of such an enormous country. We would need to bring in 1.5 million soldiers to control all of it. At the same time, I don't see any political power that would consolidate the Ukrainian society in a pro-Russian direction ... Those who talked of their mass attraction to Russia obviously didn't see things the way they are.

"The most important thing in this scenario is to stop our military action. Others will say that sanctions will remain. Yes, they will remain, but in my opinion discontinuing the active phase of a military operation is very important."

And from a Russian expert on world affairs: "We didn't even feel the impact of the sanctions just yet ... We need to be ready for total isolation. I'm not panicking, just calling things by their proper name."

Wow. On Russian TV. And those comments are only examples. The Western press is beginning to translate more of what the Moscow press is putting out. It should be noted that some of the hosts of these programs know what's good for them and sarcastically put down guests who don't keep in line.

But that reality is allowed on Russian television--and the Russian people hear it--is a bit of good news. In a time when little good news is at hand.