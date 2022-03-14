ASU QB Blackman ready for fresh start

James Blackman's first season in Jonesboro was anything but straightforward.

There was a quarterback competition he won, a mid-game benching in the opener, then a return to the starting lineup after coming off the bench, all brought to a halt by a season-ending shoulder injury that forced Blackman to the sidelines for Arkansas State's last six games.

Sunday represented a true turning of the page as a healthy Blackman and the Red Wolves began the first of their spring practices in Jonesboro. ASU will have 13 more sessions followed by the spring game April 23 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

"The main thing I took from last year ... is just being consistent," Blackman said Sunday. "Being the same guy every day, who's willing to work, showing a smile, helping my teammates. That's something I've thought about individually. But as a team, we have to be consistent, coming every day to work, grinding it out."

Coach Butch Jones reiterated the value of a full offseason, specifically pointing to ASU's increased speed and explosiveness through testing numbers.

And while that's quantifiable, Jones also spoke of the team's emotional toughness.

"We were too much of an emotional team," Jones said. "That's why we do things well three times in a row and then the fourth play will be catastrophic in understanding ... the emotional resolve that it takes to play football down in and down out."

With several veterans gone, Jones will need his remaining upperclassmen to fill the void.

Blackman is one of those pieces, and after a half-season away, Jones hopes his likely starting quarterback can pass along some of the lessons he learned while not on the field.

"When you talk about emotional toughness and emotional resiliency, [Blackman] could write a book," Jones said. "You can never waste a failure. If you look at all the growth and development in all our lives, it usually happens when we have adversity and we have to overcome something."