Battle heats up in Florida over maps of districts

QUINCY, Fla. -- When Black business owner Kiara Smith looks across the street from the door of her downtown shop, she sees the grounds of the county courthouse. The building was constructed in 1912, but the site is historic for what happened there decades earlier.

"This was one of the biggest places for the slave trade," Smith, 30, a Quincy native, said of the place where the enslaved were sold. "When you're born in Quincy, there's no doubt your great-great-great-grandparents were slaves. And some of the white people here, they're more than likely the descendants of the owners. That's just the reality we live with."

A 200-mile stretch along Florida's northern border is dotted with small cities like Quincy, at its western end, where Black residents have historically made up a third or more of the population. But in the 145 years since the end of Reconstruction, only in the past five years has Quincy and most of North Florida been represented in Congress by a Black politician, Democratic Rep. Al Lawson.

Now a rancorous and unprecedented battle between the Republican-led Florida Legislature and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over the decennial redrawing of political maps could wipe out Lawson's district and put Gadsden County, where Quincy is located, and seven other counties with large Black populations back in congressional districts represented by white Republicans.

"This governor is attempting to turn back the hands of time. He's not leading us forward. He's leading us backward," said Ben Frazier, an activist in Jacksonville at the eastern end of the district, who likened DeSantis to Southern segregationist governors who battled the civil-rights movement. "He's doing the same thing that Orval Faubus in Arkansas and George Wallace in Alabama did. He's just doing it in a new suit."

The battle over the district lines began in January, just as the Florida state Senate was set to vote on its map, which left Lawson's 5th Congressional District intact. On the eve of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, DeSantis complicated what had been a bipartisan process by presenting his own, dramatically more partisan map that boosted Republican seats and erased the 5th District.

The current House seat was created in 2015 after a protracted legal battle over redistricting ended with the state Supreme Court drawing a congressional map that created a new district running east to west along the northern border that would provide an advantage to Black voters.

Earlier this month, Republicans in the state House bent to DeSantis' will and passed two possible congressional maps -- one already approved by the state Senate that kept Lawson's seat intact and another that reduced the district to a tiny area around Jacksonville that would be 35% Black, displacing all the other Black communities in Northern Florida into districts Donald Trump won in 2020. The Senate quickly passed that second map and the legislature sent both options to DeSantis.

DeSantis has vowed to veto both maps, claiming all versions but his own contain "unconstitutional gerrymanders." As the House was voting on its maps March 4, DeSantis said on Twitter that they were "DOA."

Under DeSantis' map, most of the current 5th District seat would be absorbed into GOP Rep. Neal Dunn's district, taking it from a district Trump won in 2020 by 34% of the vote down to one where Trump would have won by 11%. Dunn's office did not respond to request for comment.

"We had a lot of legislators who were calling our office saying, well, it's a bluff. I don't bluff," DeSantis said at a news conference after he sent the tweet. "So let's get together and try to have a compromise on some of those issues."

In a letter to the state Supreme Court in February seeking an opinion on his map, DeSantis said the district doesn't conform to "usual political or geographic boundaries." The court rejected DeSantis' request for an advisory opinion.

On Friday, a group of voters represented by Democratic voting rights lawyer Marc Elias filed a lawsuit asking for the court to draw a new map. The lawsuit, filed in Leon County Court in Tallahassee, says "there is no reasonable prospect that Florida's political branches will reach consensus."

DeSantis' effort to purge the district was urged on by Trump's former senior adviser, Steve Bannon, who called on supporters of his radio show to flood the governor's office with demands that he oppose any map that doesn't dramatically increase the number of Republican seats in the state's U.S. House delegation. Democrats say DeSantis, who is running for reelection and is considered a potential presidential candidate, may be looking beyond this year's redistricting by picking a fight that helps the Republican Party's goal of taking control of Congress.

"The governor keeps saying he thinks the district is unconstitutionally gerrymandered, but this map was drawn by the Florida Supreme Court to comply with the Voting Rights Act," said state Rep. Fentrice Driskell, a Democrat on the Florida House Redistricting Committee. "I think he's trying to set up a challenge to the Voting Rights Act, and should he succeed in that, it's going to be very bad for the country."