Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Feb. 28

Cici's Pizza

3604 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No marking or timers to indicate the time that food began using its time limit. Circular fan above clean dishes to be pulled out of machine has a large dust accumulation.

Foghorn's Siloam Springs

1400 U.S. 412 West, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Marinara at the hot holding unit by the grill is 128-133 degrees. Maintain hot food at 135 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: Bottom shelves of the back preparation tables and the tables in the dish area are rusty and no longer in good condition. Shelves in the sauce refrigerator are rusty. Floor in the walk-in cooler is sticky and black. Multiple surfaces and walls have some accumulation of food debris. Grease buildup behind and around the fryers and floor.

Little Caesars Pizza

206 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Employee drink cans and bottles on food service surfaces.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Three sets of light bulbs with no protective shielding.

Red Lobster

1710 S. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Carton of eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Noncritical violations: Handle of scoop being stored touching bread crumbs in dry storage bin.

Saltgrass Steak House

4044 S. JB Hunt Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: Chlorine measuring at zero ppm in dish machine.

Noncritical violations: Shrimp thawing in covered food container in sink without refrigeration or running water.

Sam's Family Diner

189 Allen Road, Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Grease buildup on vents above fryer and grill.

Steak and Shake

1715 S. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Spoon and food debris in handwashing sink near front counter.

Noncritical violations: Puddles of liquid and food debris beneath counter of shake station. Cover over light in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer cracked with some pieces missing.

Walmart Market Deli-Bakery

1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: Employee using meat slicer opened trash can lid with gloved hand and returned to meat slicer without washing hands.

Noncritical violations: None

Walmart Market-Food Store

1800 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Dust buildup on fans in walk-in cooler

March 1

Angus Jack Burgers and Fries

1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager.

Big Whiskey's American Restaurant

3600 Guess Who Drive, Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Wiping cloths stored on surfaces on food prep line. Wipe bucket in use had zero ppm sanitizer.

Noncritical violations: No certified food safety manager. Missing coving on wall in food preparation area. Where coving is missing, there is a gap in between the wall and floor.

Jersey Mike's Subs

3316 S.W. I St., Suite 2, Bentonville

Critical violations: Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat shredded lettuce.

Noncritical violations: None

Torchy's Tacos

4950 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloth being stored between use in bucket measuring zero concentration of sanitizing solution.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

3351 S. Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers

Critical violations: Sliced tomatoes and shredded cheese being kept at 47 degrees in prep table and should be held at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: Styrofoam cup being used as scoop and stored inside dry ingredient container of oats.

Whisk & Spool Pastry Shop

708 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloth not stored completely in sanitizer.

March 2

All In Quick Stop

2811 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

Critical violations: No time stamp on hot hold items (kolaches, crispitos, burritos) at front counter. Repeat violation.

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff.

Apple Blossom

2501 N. 22nd St., Rogers

Critical violations: Cooked ham and sausage in walk-in cooler dated 2/21/2022 and 2/22/2022.

Noncritical violations: No maximum-registering thermometer or heat test strips available to test temperature of sanitizing rinse for ware wash machine.

Don Taco

935 W. Tulsa St., Suite B, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Foods not date marked as needed. Bleach is fresh scented.

Noncritical violations: At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager. Cooked PHF/TCS food cooled from 135 degrees to 70 degrees within two hours and from 135 degrees to 41 degrees or below in six hours. Rice-102 degrees and steak-112/126 degrees.

Haas Hall Cafeteria

121 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Critical violations: Sanitizer bucket zero ppm quaternary ammonium. Breakfast burritos removed from freezer the day prior dated 2/16.

Noncritical violations: Posted permit expired. No certified food manager documentation available. No written bodily fluid release cleanup procedures available for employees.

McClard's Bar-B-Q

5001 W. Pauline Whitaker Parkway South, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at bar handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: No written bodily fluid release event procedure available for employees. Container of eggs stored on top shelf of refrigerator in kitchen above ready-to-eat foods. Boxes of sausage being kept on floor of walk-in freezer.

Siloam Springs Middle School

600 S. Dogwood St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice buildup in the walk-in freezer. Person in charge placed a pan under the leaking area to catch the condensation until the unit can be repaired.

Siloam Springs Senior Center

750 Heritage Court, Siloam Springs

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Pan of spaghetti taken from the freezer did not have a date indicating when the food was taken out of the freezer.

March 3

Bentonville Wellness Center

2212 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No quat test strips for checking sanitizer (quat tabs).

King and Cardinal/Ninja007

3404 S.E. Macy Road, Suite 20, Bentonville

Critical violations: Butter chicken sauce (42 degrees) and sliced tomatoes (43 degrees) in cold hold unit across from grill were not at 41 degrees or below. No date marking in walk-in cooler. Multiple large, open containers of food such as yogurt, cooked paneer, etc., were not date marked. Shredded goat meat is being prepared in the morning (around 10:30 a.m.) and being disposed of when the facility closes (at 2:30 p.m.) The goat meat is not being kept under temperature control (it was 71 degrees when checked) and there is no written documentation that this is the process for the specific dish. Mesh bag of onions stored on kitchen floor

Noncritical violations: Multiple containers of food had Styrofoam cups without handles stored in them. These Styrofoam cups are used as scoops. Buckets from a hardware store are being used to store food items, mostly sauces, in the walk-in cooler.

Mirabella's Table

4200 S. 48th St., Suite 10, Rogers

Critical violations: No shell stock tags or labels available for frozen mussels. Container of eggs stored on top of container of shredded cheese. Sanitizer not being dispensed in mechanical ware washing machine. Basting and pico de gallo being held at 45 degrees beneath prep table in back.

Noncritical violations: None

Rogers Head Start

109 W. Industrial Drive, Rogers

Critical violations: Three-compartment sink sanitizer greater than 200 ppm chlorine.

Noncritical violations: No permit posted. Invoice posted in place.

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital

603 N. Progress Ave., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use. Some TCS foods on the salad bar are not at 41 degrees or below. Person in charge is not sure when the unit was turned on prior to service. Items are only in service for less than three hours. One bag and one container of cottage cheese and one container of chicken salad in the walk-in cooler with dates that exceed the allowable seven days.

Noncritical violations: None

Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer

4200 S. 48th St., Suite 1-Suite 200, Rogers

Critical violations: Pitcher in designated hand wash sink in bar area. No hand drying towels provided at hand washing sink in bar area. Sliced tomatoes being held at 55 degrees and shredded cheese being held at 51 degrees in prep table.

Noncritical violations: None

March 4

California Cafe

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Cases of raw shell eggs stored above ready to eat foods in the back refrigerator. One egg was cracked and had visibly leaked onto the cardboard carton. No egg residual was visible on the package of cheese on the shelf below. Pan of cooked chicken and open package of ham in front the refrigerator not date marked as needed. Commercially packaged egg bake products exceed the manufactures use by date.

Noncritical violations: Area under the grill is visibly dirty with grease and food debris. Grill was not operated for lunch. It is not known if the food debris was from breakfast shift or the previous day.

John Brown University Cafeteria

2000 W. University St., Siloam Springs

Critical violations: Employee in dish area did not apply soap to all surfaces of hands prior to rinsing off soap. One food employee adjusted hair restraint while wearing gloves. Employee did not wash hands or change gloves prior to engaging in food service. Employee in dish area put on hair restraint with gloved hands and did not wash hands or change gloves prior to handling clean dishes.

Noncritical violations: Finish on the white handle ice cream scoop is peeling.

Ken's Hiwasse Dairy Freeze

Arkansas 72 East, Hiwasse

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No certified food manager on staff. Ice cream scoops stored in room temperature water when not in use.

Millwood Christian Church

3450 W. Pleasant Grove Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Food debris in handwashing sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Onyx Coffee Lab

100 N.W. Second St., Unit 106, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Permit is posted in staff office; not in sight of customer view.

Rogers Early Learning Center

2712 W. Olive St., Rogers

Critical violations: No paper towels available at only kitchen handsink.

Noncritical violations: Permit expired.

Sunny's

110 N.W. Second St., Suite 106, Bentonville

Critical violations: Handwashing sink in prep area of kitchen closest to pass-thru is not operational.

Noncritical violations: None

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Feb. 28 -- Apple Glen Elementary, 1801 Brave Lane, Bentonville; Pattaya Restaurant, 3600 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Rogers Pre-Kindergarten Center, 2710 N. Woods Lane, Rogers; Street Eatery, 3604 S.E. Guess Who Drive, Bentonville; Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, 4050 S. JB Hunt Drive, Rogers; Walmart Market-Fuel Center, 1808 E. Centerton Blvd., Centerton; Washington Junior High School, 1501 N.E. Wildcat Way, Bentonville

March 1 -- Allen Elementary School, 1900 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs; Siloam Springs Intermediate School, 1500 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs; Taco Bell, 207 S. Bloomington St., Lowell

March 2 -- Arby's, 1202 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; Crossroads Alternative Learning, 305 N. Second St., Rogers; Pizza Hut, 30 Sugar Creek Center, Bella Vista; Rogers East Side Elementary School, 505 E. New Hope, Rogers; Wild About Learning Academy, 2705 S.E. G St., Bentonville

March 3 -- Burger King, 500 S. Eighth St., Rogers; Dollar General, 14161 Arkansas 12 East, Rogers; Frank Tillery Elementary School, 621 W. Elm St., Rogers; Lookout Mercantile, 21780 Rock Road, Rogers; Rogers North Side Elementary School, 807 N. Sixth St., Rogers; Taco Bell, 608 S. Eighth St., Rogers

March 4 -- Reagan Elementary School, 3904 W. Olive St., Rogers; Rogers Grace Hill Elementary Cafeteria, 901 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers; Ruth's Chris Steak House, 3529 Pinnacle Hills Parkway, Rogers; The Tot Spot, 13565 Arkansas 72 West, Suite 2, Hiwasse; Trucks and Tiaras Learning Center, 1301 W. Persimmon St., Rogers